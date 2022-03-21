Almanac - Monday 3/21/22
Born on this day in 1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German Baroque composer and musician (d. 1750)
Today Monday, 21th of March of 2022,
March 21 is the 80th day of the year
285 days remain until the end of the year.
92 days until summer begins
Spring Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere was at 8:33 AM yesterday Sunday March 20
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:08 am
and sunset will be at 7:23:38 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:17:23 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:15 am at 5.91 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:44 am at 0.03 feet
The next high tide will be at 2:12 pm at 4.66 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:33 pm at 1.75 feet
The Moon is currently 87.9% visible
It’s now a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Thursday then 24th of March of 2022 at 10:37 pm
Today is…
National California Strawberry Day
National Day of Action on Syringe Exchange
Today is also…
Birth of Benito Juárez, a Fiestas Patrias in Mexico
Human Rights Day in South Africa
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Namibia from South African mandate in 1990
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
Mother's Day for most of the Arab world
National Tree Planting Day in Lesotho
Newroz in Iran, Kurdistan, Mesopotamia
Truant's Day in Poland, and the Faroe Islands
Vernal equinox related observances
On this day in women’s herstory…
1986 – Debi Thomas became the first African American to win the World Figure Skating Championships
Women’s Herstory birthdays include…
March 21, 1897 Martha Foley, created magazine “Story” in 1932 with her husband Whit Burnett, edited the annual “The Best American Short Stories” (1941-77) including entries by Eudora Welty, Joyce Carol Oates, and John Updike (d.1977)
1474 – Angela Merici, Italian educator and saint (d. 1540)
1501 – Anne Brooke, Baroness Cobham, English noble (d. 1558)
1557 – Anne Howard, Countess of Arundel, English countess and poet (d. 1630)
1752 – Mary Dixon Kies, American inventor (d. 1837)
1802 – Augusta Waddington, Welsh writer and patron of the arts (d. 1896)
1831 – Dorothea Beale, English suffragist, educational reformer and author (d. 1906)
1857 – Alice Henry, Australian journalist and activist (d. 1943)
1859 – Daria Pratt, American golfer (d. 1938)
1866 – Antonia Maury, American astronomer and astrophysicist (d. 1952)
1904 – Jehane Benoît, Canadian journalist and author (d. 1987)
1905 – Phyllis McGinley, American author and poet (d. 1978)
1923 – Nirmala Srivastava, Indian religious leader, founded Sahaja Yoga (d. 2011)
1931 – Catherine Gibson, Scottish swimmer (d. 2013)
1939 – Kathleen Widdoes, American actress
1943 – Vivian Stanshall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and painter (d. 1995)
1944 – Marie-Christine Barrault, French actress
1944 – Janet Daley, American-English journalist and author
1944 – Gaye Adegbalola, African-American singer and guitarist
1945 – Rose Stone, African-American R&B singer and keyboard player
1955 – Bärbel Wöckel, East German sprinter
1956 – Ingrid Kristiansen, Norwegian runner
1958 – Marlies Göhr, German sprinter
1959 – Sarah Jane Morris, English singer-songwriter
1961 – Kassie DePaiva, American actress
1961 – Kim Turner, American hurdler
1962 – Kathy Greenwood, Canadian actress and screenwriter
1962 – Rosie O'Donnell, American actress, producer, and talk show host
1966 – Moa Matthis, Swedish author
1973 – Ananda Lewis, American television host
1976 – Rachael MacFarlane, American voice actress and singer
1978 – Sally Barsosio, Kenyan runner
1978 – Joyce Jimenez, Filipino movie and TV actress
1978 – Charmaine Dragun, Australian journalist (d. 2007)
1982 – Maria Elena Camerin, Italian tennis player
1982 – Ejegayehu Dibaba, Ethiopian runner
1983 – Lucila Pascua, Spanish basketball player
1986 – Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou, Greek pole vaulter
1988 – Kateřina Čechová, Czech sprinter
1990 – Mandy Capristo, German singer-songwriter and dancer
1990 – Ryann Krais, American runner and heptathlete
1992 – Karolína Plíšková, Czech tennis player
1994 – Margaret Lu, American fencer
1996 – Aurora Mikalsen, Norwegian footballer
1997 – Martina Stoessel, Argentine actress
2003 – Natalie Garcia, Canadian rhythmic gymnast
Also on this day in history…
1844 – The Baháʼí calendar begins. This is the first day of the first year of the Baháʼí calendar. It is annually celebrated by members of the Baháʼí Faith as the Baháʼí New Year or Náw-Rúz.
1925 – The Butler Act prohibits the teaching of human evolution in Tennessee.
1935 – Shah of Iran Reza Shah Pahlavi formally asks the international community to call Persia by its native name, Iran.
1946 – The Los Angeles Rams sign Kenny Washington, making him the first African American player in professional American football since 1933.
1952 – Alan Freed presents the Moondog Coronation Ball, the first rock and roll concert, in Cleveland, Ohio.
1960 – Apartheid: Sharpeville massacre, South Africa: Police open fire on a group of black South African demonstrators, killing 69 and wounding 180.
1963 – Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary (in California) closes.
1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. leads 3,200 people on the start of the third and finally successful civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
1970 – The first Earth Day proclamation is issued by Joseph Alioto, Mayor of San Francisco.
1970 – San Diego Comic-Con, the largest pop and culture festival in the world, hosts its inaugural event.
1980 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces a United States boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet–Afghan War.
1990 – Namibia becomes independent after 75 years of South African rule.
1994 – The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change enters into force.
1999 – Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones become the first to circumnavigate the Earth in a hot air balloon.
2000 – Pope John Paul II makes his first ever pontifical visit to Israel.
2006 – The social media site Twitter is founded.
Birthdays today include…
1806 – Benito Juárez, Mexican lawyer and politician, 25th President of Mexico (d. 1872)
1839 – Modest Mussorgsky, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1881)
1880 – Broncho Billy Anderson, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1971)
1902 – Son House, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)
1904 – Forrest Mars, Sr., American candy maker, created M&M's and Mars bar (d. 1999)
1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, American philanthropist (d. 1978)
1910 – Julio Gallo, American businessman, co-founded E & J Gallo Winery (d. 1993)
1911 – Walter Lincoln Hawkins, African-American scientist and inventor (d. 1992)
1916 – Bismillah Khan, Indian shehnai player (d. 2006)
1920 – Éric Rohmer, French director, film critic, journalist, novelist and screenwriter (d. 2010)
1921 – Antony Hopkins, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)
1922 – Russ Meyer, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)
1930 – James Coco, American actor (d. 1987)
1930 – Otis Spann, American blues pianist, singer and composer (d. 1970)
1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian pilot and politician
1940 – Solomon Burke, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)
1944 – David Lindley, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1946 – Timothy Dalton, Welsh-English actor
1949 – Eddie Money, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)
1949 – Slavoj Žižek, Slovenian sociologist, philosopher, and academic
1950 – Sergey Lavrov, Russian politician and diplomat, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs
1955 – Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian politician and retired military officer, 38th President of Brazil
1958 – Gary Oldman, English actor, filmmaker, musician and author
1962 – Matthew Broderick, American actor
1968 – Andrew Copeland, American singer and guitarist
1969 – Jonah Goldberg, American journalist and author
1970 – Cenk Uygur, Turkish-American political activist