Almanac - Monday 3/21/22

Born on this day in 1685 – Johann Sebastian Bach, German Baroque composer and musician (d. 1750)

Today is…

Act Happy Day

Memory Day

National California Strawberry Day

National Common Courtesy Day

National Countdown Day

National Crunchy Taco Day

National Day of Action on Syringe Exchange

National Flower Day

National Fragrance Day

National French Bread Day

National Healthy Fats Day

National Single Parent's Day

National Teenager Day

National Wellderly Day

Naw-Rúz

Slytherin Pride Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Portugal

Birth of Benito Juárez, a Fiestas Patrias in Mexico

Education Freedom Day

Harmony Day in Australia

Human Rights Day in South Africa

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Namibia from South African mandate in 1990

International Colour Day

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

International Day of Forests

Mother's Day for most of the Arab world

National Tree Planting Day in Lesotho

Newroz in Iran, Kurdistan, Mesopotamia

Oltenia Day in Romania

Rosie the Riveter Day

Truant's Day in Poland, and the Faroe Islands

Vernal equinox related observances

World Down Syndrome Day

World Poetry Day

World Puppetry Day

Youth Day in Tunisia

On this day in women’s herstory…

1986 – Debi Thomas became the first African American to win the World Figure Skating Championships

Women’s Herstory birthdays include…

March 21, 1897 Martha Foley, created magazine “Story” in 1932 with her husband Whit Burnett, edited the annual “The Best American Short Stories” (1941-77) including entries by Eudora Welty, Joyce Carol Oates, and John Updike (d.1977)

1474 – Angela Merici, Italian educator and saint (d. 1540)

1501 – Anne Brooke, Baroness Cobham, English noble (d. 1558)

1557 – Anne Howard, Countess of Arundel, English countess and poet (d. 1630)

1752 – Mary Dixon Kies, American inventor (d. 1837)

1802 – Augusta Waddington, Welsh writer and patron of the arts (d. 1896)

1831 – Dorothea Beale, English suffragist, educational reformer and author (d. 1906)

1857 – Alice Henry, Australian journalist and activist (d. 1943)

1859 – Daria Pratt, American golfer (d. 1938)

1866 – Antonia Maury, American astronomer and astrophysicist (d. 1952)

1904 – Jehane Benoît, Canadian journalist and author (d. 1987)

1905 – Phyllis McGinley, American author and poet (d. 1978)

1923 – Nirmala Srivastava, Indian religious leader, founded Sahaja Yoga (d. 2011)

1931 – Catherine Gibson, Scottish swimmer (d. 2013)

1939 – Kathleen Widdoes, American actress

1943 – Vivian Stanshall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and painter (d. 1995)

1944 – Marie-Christine Barrault, French actress

1944 – Janet Daley, American-English journalist and author

1944 – Gaye Adegbalola, African-American singer and guitarist

1945 – Rose Stone, African-American R&B singer and keyboard player

1955 – Bärbel Wöckel, East German sprinter

1956 – Ingrid Kristiansen, Norwegian runner

1958 – Marlies Göhr, German sprinter

1959 – Sarah Jane Morris, English singer-songwriter

1961 – Kassie DePaiva, American actress

1961 – Kim Turner, American hurdler

1962 – Kathy Greenwood, Canadian actress and screenwriter

1962 – Rosie O'Donnell, American actress, producer, and talk show host

1966 – Moa Matthis, Swedish author

1973 – Ananda Lewis, American television host

1976 – Rachael MacFarlane, American voice actress and singer

1978 – Sally Barsosio, Kenyan runner

1978 – Joyce Jimenez, Filipino movie and TV actress

1978 – Charmaine Dragun, Australian journalist (d. 2007)

1982 – Maria Elena Camerin, Italian tennis player

1982 – Ejegayehu Dibaba, Ethiopian runner

1983 – Lucila Pascua, Spanish basketball player

1986 – Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou, Greek pole vaulter

1988 – Kateřina Čechová, Czech sprinter

1990 – Mandy Capristo, German singer-songwriter and dancer

1990 – Ryann Krais, American runner and heptathlete

1992 – Karolína Plíšková, Czech tennis player

1994 – Margaret Lu, American fencer

1996 – Aurora Mikalsen, Norwegian footballer

1997 – Martina Stoessel, Argentine actress

2003 – Natalie Garcia, Canadian rhythmic gymnast

Also on this day in history…

1844 – The Baháʼí calendar begins. This is the first day of the first year of the Baháʼí calendar. It is annually celebrated by members of the Baháʼí Faith as the Baháʼí New Year or Náw-Rúz.

1925 – The Butler Act prohibits the teaching of human evolution in Tennessee.

1935 – Shah of Iran Reza Shah Pahlavi formally asks the international community to call Persia by its native name, Iran.

1946 – The Los Angeles Rams sign Kenny Washington, making him the first African American player in professional American football since 1933.

1952 – Alan Freed presents the Moondog Coronation Ball, the first rock and roll concert, in Cleveland, Ohio.

1960 – Apartheid: Sharpeville massacre, South Africa: Police open fire on a group of black South African demonstrators, killing 69 and wounding 180.

1963 – Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary (in California) closes.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. leads 3,200 people on the start of the third and finally successful civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

1970 – The first Earth Day proclamation is issued by Joseph Alioto, Mayor of San Francisco.

1970 – San Diego Comic-Con, the largest pop and culture festival in the world, hosts its inaugural event.

1980 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces a United States boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet–Afghan War.

1990 – Namibia becomes independent after 75 years of South African rule.

1994 – The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change enters into force.

1999 – Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones become the first to circumnavigate the Earth in a hot air balloon.

2000 – Pope John Paul II makes his first ever pontifical visit to Israel.

2006 – The social media site Twitter is founded.

Birthdays today include…

1806 – Benito Juárez, Mexican lawyer and politician, 25th President of Mexico (d. 1872)

1839 – Modest Mussorgsky, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1881)

1880 – Broncho Billy Anderson, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1971)

1902 – Son House, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1988)

1904 – Forrest Mars, Sr., American candy maker, created M&M's and Mars bar (d. 1999)

1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, American philanthropist (d. 1978)

1910 – Julio Gallo, American businessman, co-founded E & J Gallo Winery (d. 1993)

1911 – Walter Lincoln Hawkins, African-American scientist and inventor (d. 1992)

1916 – Bismillah Khan, Indian shehnai player (d. 2006)

1920 – Éric Rohmer, French director, film critic, journalist, novelist and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1921 – Antony Hopkins, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)

1922 – Russ Meyer, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1930 – James Coco, American actor (d. 1987)

1930 – Otis Spann, American blues pianist, singer and composer (d. 1970)

1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian pilot and politician

1940 – Solomon Burke, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1944 – David Lindley, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1946 – Timothy Dalton, Welsh-English actor

1949 – Eddie Money, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1949 – Slavoj Žižek, Slovenian sociologist, philosopher, and academic

1950 – Sergey Lavrov, Russian politician and diplomat, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1955 – Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian politician and retired military officer, 38th President of Brazil

1958 – Gary Oldman, English actor, filmmaker, musician and author

1962 – Matthew Broderick, American actor

1968 – Andrew Copeland, American singer and guitarist

1969 – Jonah Goldberg, American journalist and author

1970 – Cenk Uygur, Turkish-American political activist