Almanac - Friday 3/11/22

Today is Friday, the 11th of March of 2022,

March 11 is the 70th day of the year

295 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:26:14 am

and sunset will be at 6:14:15 pm

Today we will have 11 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

The first high tide will be at 4:33 am at 5.08 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:28 pm at 4.30 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 8:04 pm at 4.30 feet

The solar transit will be at 12:20:14 pm.

the Moon is 60.2% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 17th of March of 2022 at 11:17 pm

Today is…

Debunking Day

Dream Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National 311 Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Promposal Day

Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film

World Plumbing Day

Worship of Tools Day

Today is also…

Day of Restoration of Independence from the Soviet Union in 1990 in Lithuania

Moshoeshoe Day in Lesotho

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1708 – Queen Anne withholds Royal Assent from the Scottish Militia Bill, the last time a British monarch vetoes legislation.

March 11, 1912: A counter-demonstration in New York City against opponents of a woman’s right to vote.

Today in 1959, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In the Sun opened at Barrymore Theater, New York. This was the first play by a Black woman to premiere on Broadway.

March 11, 1993 – Janet Reno is confirmed as the first woman to be U.S. Attorney General.

Michelle Bachelet was inaugurated as President of Chile today in 2006. She was the first woman to hold that position.

Charlotte Friend, a microbiologist in the 1950s at Sloan-Kettering Institute, was born today in 1921. She discovered a link between defective maturation and tumor growth in mice -- discoveries that were critical in establishing the role of viruses in some cancers.

Other Women’s history birthdays today include….

1278 – Mary of Woodstock, daughter of Edward I of England (d. c.1332)

1893 – Wanda Gág, American author and illustrator (d. 1946)

1898 – Dorothy Gish, American actress (d. 1968)

1907 – Jessie Matthews, English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1981)

1923 – Louise Brough, American tennis player (d. 2014)

1925 – Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, American biochemist and academic (d. 1983)

1927 – Freda Meissner-Blau, Austrian activist and politician (d. 2015)

1951 – Dominique Sanda, French model and actress

1955 – Leslie Cliff, Canadian swimmer

1955 – Nina Hagen, German singer-songwriter

1956 – Helen Rollason, English sports journalist and sportscaster (d. 1999)

1958 – Anissa Jones, American child actress (d. 1976)

1959 – Nina Hartley, American pornographic actress/director, sex educator, sex-positive feminist, and author

1965 – Jenny Packham, English fashion designer

1969 – Soraya, Colombian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2006)

1977 – Becky Hammon, American-Russian basketball player and coach

1981 – LeToya Luckett, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Cassandra Fairbanks, American journalist and activist

1990 – Ayumi Morita, Japanese tennis player

Also on this day in history…

1851 – The first performance of Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi takes place in Venice.

1941 – World War II: United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Lend-Lease Act into law, allowing American-built war supplies to be shipped to the Allies on loan.

1985 – Mikhail Gorbachev is elected to the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, making Gorbachev the USSR's de facto, and last, head of state.

1990 – Lithuania declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1990 – Patricio Aylwin is sworn in as the first democratically elected President of Chile since 1970.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet is inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) declares COVID-19 virus a pandemic.

2021 – US President Joe Biden signs the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law.

Other birthdays today include…

1897 – Henry Cowell, American pianist and composer (d. 1965)

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American accordion player and bandleader (d. 1992)

1916 – Harold Wilson, English academic and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1995)

1921 – Astor Piazzolla, Argentine tango composer and bandoneon player (d. 1992)

1926 – Ralph Abernathy, American minister and activist (d. 1990)

1927 – Freda Meissner-Blau, Austrian activist and politician (d. 2015)

1931 – Rupert Murdoch, Australian-American businessman and media magnate

1932 – Leroy Jenkins, American violinist and composer (d. 2007)

1932 – Nigel Lawson, English journalist and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

1934 – Sam Donaldson, American journalist

1936 – Antonin Scalia, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (d. 2016)

1950 – Bobby McFerrin, American singer-songwriter, producer, and conductor

1952 – Douglas Adams, English author and playwright (d. 2001)

1953 – Jimmy Iovine, American record producer and businessman, co-founded Beats Electronics

1954 – Gale Norton, American politician, 48th United States Secretary of the Interior

1957 – Qasem Soleimani, Former Iranian commander of the Quds Force (d. 2020)

1965 – Jesse Jackson, Jr., American lawyer and politician