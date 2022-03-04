Almanac - Friday 3/4/22
Today is Friday, the 4th of March of 2022,
March 4 is the 63rd day of the year
302 days remain until the end of the year.
15 days until spring begins
The sun just rose at 6:36:28 am
and sun will set tonight at 6:07:28 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:21:58 pm.
The first low tide will be at 5:43 am at 1.11 feet
The next high tide will be at 11:41 am at 5.57 feet
and the final low tide at 5:56 pm at 0.21 feet
The Moon is 4.0% visible
First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am
Today is…
International Game Master's Day
International Scrapbooking Industry Day
National Speech and Debate Education Day
Today is also…
St Casimir's Day in Poland and Lithuania
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
1917 – Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first female member of the United States House of Representatives
1933 -- The first woman is sworn in as a member of a U.S. presidential cabinet. U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed Frances Perkins as secretary of labor
1998 – Gay rights: Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, Inc.: The Supreme Court of the United States rules that federal laws banning on-the-job sexual harassment also apply when both parties are the same sex.
Women Herstory Birthdays today include…
1188 – Blanche of Castile, French queen consort (d. 1252)
1502 – Elisabeth of Hesse, princess of Saxony (d. 1557)
1729 – Anne d'Arpajon, French wife of Philippe de Noailles (d. 1794)
1883 – Maude Fealy, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1971)
1888 – Emma Richter, German paleontologist (d. 1956)
1889 – Pearl White, American actress (d. 1938)
1902 – Rachel Messerer, Lithuanian-Russian actress (d. 1993)
1903 – Dorothy Mackaill, English-American actress and singer (d. 1990)
1914 – Barbara Newhall Follett, American author (d. 1939)
1918 – Margaret Osborne duPont, American tennis player (d. 2012)
1921 – Joan Greenwood, English actress (d. 1987)
1922 – Dina Pathak, Indian actor and director (d. 2002)
1931 – Alice Rivlin, American economist and politician (d. 2019)
1932 – Miriam Makeba, South African singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2008)
1934 – Anne Haney, American actress (d. 2001)
1934 – Barbara McNair, American singer and actress (d. 2007)
1934 – Sandra Reynolds, South African tennis player
1938 – Paula Prentiss, American actress
1942 – Gloria Gaither, American singer-songwriter
1942 – Lynn Sherr, American journalist and author
1948 – Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton, New Zealand-Australian author
1948 – Jean O'Leary, American nun and activist (d. 2005)
1951 – Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, South Korean-American author, director, and producer (d. 1982)
1954 – Catherine O'Hara, Canadian-American actress and comedian
1954 – Irina Ratushinskaya, Russian poet and author (d. 2017)
1958 – Patricia Heaton, American actress
1958 – Tina Smith, American politician, junior senator of Minnesota
1966 – Fiona Ma, American accountant and politician
1968 – Patsy Kensit, English model and actress
1969 – Annie Yi, Taiwanese singer, actress, and writer
1970 – Caroline Vis, Dutch tennis player
1972 – Katherine Center, American journalist and author
1972 – Ivy Queen, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actress and record producer
1972 – Alison Wheeler, English singer-songwriter
1973 – Penny Mordaunt, English lieutenant and politician, Minister of State for the Armed Forces
1979 – Sarah Stock, Canadian wrestler and trainer
1980 – Suzanna Choffel, American singer-songwriter
1980 – Aja Volkman, American singer-songwriter
1981 – Helen Wyman, English cyclist
1982 – Cate Edwards, American lawyer and author
1982 – Ludmila Ezhova, Russian gymnast
1982 – Yasemin Mori, Turkish singer
1984 – Raven Quinn, American singer-songwriter
1985 – Whitney Port, American fashion designer and author
1986 – Margo Harshman, American actress
1988 – Laura Siegemund, German tennis player
1990 – Andrea Bowen, American actress
1995 – Chlöe Howl, British singer-songwriter
2001 – Freya Anderson, English freestyle swimmer
2007 – Miya Cech, American actress
Also on this day in history…
1789 – In New York City, the first Congress of the United States meets, putting the United States Constitution into effect.
1797 – John Adams is inaugurated as the 2nd President of the United States of America, becoming the first President to begin his presidency on March 4.
1837 – The city of Chicago is incorporated.
1849 – President-elect of the United States Zachary Taylor and Vice President-elect Millard Fillmore did not take their respective oaths of office (they did so the following day), leading to the erroneous theory that outgoing President pro tempore of the United States Senate David Rice Atchison had assumed the role of acting president for one day.
1913 – The United States Department of Labor is formed.
1933 – Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the 32nd President of the United States. He was the last president to be inaugurated on March 4.
1966 – In an interview in the London Evening Standard, The Beatles' John Lennon declares that the band is "more popular than Jesus now".
1985 – The Food and Drug Administration approves a blood test for HIV infection, used since then for screening all blood donations in the United States.
Also born on this day…
1678 – Antonio Vivaldi, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1741)
1745 – Casimir Pulaski, Polish-American general (d. 1779)
1873 – John H. Trumbull, American colonel and politician, 70th Governor of Connecticut (d. 1961)
1888 – Knute Rockne, American football player and coach (d. 1931)
1890 – Norman Bethune, Canadian soldier and physician (d. 1939)
1895 – Milt Gross, American animator, director, and screenwriter (d. 1953)
1897 – Lefty O'Doul, American baseball player and manager (d. 1969)
1906 – Avery Fisher, American violinist and engineer, founded Fisher Electronics (d. 1994)
1928 – Samuel Adler, German-American composer and conductor
1944 – Bobby Womack, American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)
1946 – Michael Ashcroft, English businessman and politician
1947 – Jan Garbarek, Norwegian saxophonist and composer
1948 – James Ellroy, American writer
1948 – Mike Moran, English musician, songwriter and record producer
1950 – Rick Perry, American captain and politician, 47th Governor of Texas
1951 – Chris Rea, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1968 – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek banker and politician, Prime Minister of Greece