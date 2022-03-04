Almanac - Friday 3/4/22

Today is Friday, the 4th of March of 2022,

March 4 is the 63rd day of the year

302 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until spring begins

The sun just rose at 6:36:28 am

and sun will set tonight at 6:07:28 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:21:58 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:43 am at 1.11 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:41 am at 5.57 feet

and the final low tide at 5:56 pm at 0.21 feet

The Moon is 4.0% visible

a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

Benjamin Harrison Day

Courageous Follower Day

Dress in Blue Day

Employee Appreciation Day

Friday Fish Fry Day

Holy Experiment Day

Hug a GI Day

International Game Master's Day

International Scrapbooking Industry Day

March Forth

Marching Music Day

National Dance the Waltz Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Grammar Day

National Pound Cake Day

National Snack Day

National Sons Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

National Tartar Sauce Day

Old Inauguration Day

Toy Soldier Day

World Day of Prayer

Today is also…

St Casimir's Day in Poland and Lithuania

World Obesity Day

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1917 – Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first female member of the United States House of Representatives

1933 -- The first woman is sworn in as a member of a U.S. presidential cabinet. U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed Frances Perkins as secretary of labor

1998 – Gay rights: Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, Inc.: The Supreme Court of the United States rules that federal laws banning on-the-job sexual harassment also apply when both parties are the same sex.

Women Herstory Birthdays today include…

1188 – Blanche of Castile, French queen consort (d. 1252)

1502 – Elisabeth of Hesse, princess of Saxony (d. 1557)

1729 – Anne d'Arpajon, French wife of Philippe de Noailles (d. 1794)

1883 – Maude Fealy, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1971)

1888 – Emma Richter, German paleontologist (d. 1956)

1889 – Pearl White, American actress (d. 1938)

1902 – Rachel Messerer, Lithuanian-Russian actress (d. 1993)

1903 – Dorothy Mackaill, English-American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1914 – Barbara Newhall Follett, American author (d. 1939)

1918 – Margaret Osborne duPont, American tennis player (d. 2012)

1921 – Joan Greenwood, English actress (d. 1987)

1922 – Dina Pathak, Indian actor and director (d. 2002)

1931 – Alice Rivlin, American economist and politician (d. 2019)

1932 – Miriam Makeba, South African singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2008)

1934 – Anne Haney, American actress (d. 2001)

1934 – Barbara McNair, American singer and actress (d. 2007)

1934 – Sandra Reynolds, South African tennis player

1938 – Paula Prentiss, American actress

1942 – Gloria Gaither, American singer-songwriter

1942 – Lynn Sherr, American journalist and author

1948 – Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton, New Zealand-Australian author

1948 – Jean O'Leary, American nun and activist (d. 2005)

1951 – Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, South Korean-American author, director, and producer (d. 1982)

1954 – Catherine O'Hara, Canadian-American actress and comedian

1954 – Irina Ratushinskaya, Russian poet and author (d. 2017)

1958 – Patricia Heaton, American actress

1958 – Tina Smith, American politician, junior senator of Minnesota

1966 – Fiona Ma, American accountant and politician

1968 – Patsy Kensit, English model and actress

1969 – Annie Yi, Taiwanese singer, actress, and writer

1970 – Caroline Vis, Dutch tennis player

1972 – Katherine Center, American journalist and author

1972 – Ivy Queen, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actress and record producer

1972 – Alison Wheeler, English singer-songwriter

1973 – Penny Mordaunt, English lieutenant and politician, Minister of State for the Armed Forces

1979 – Sarah Stock, Canadian wrestler and trainer

1980 – Suzanna Choffel, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Aja Volkman, American singer-songwriter

1981 – Helen Wyman, English cyclist

1982 – Cate Edwards, American lawyer and author

1982 – Ludmila Ezhova, Russian gymnast

1982 – Yasemin Mori, Turkish singer

1984 – Raven Quinn, American singer-songwriter

1985 – Whitney Port, American fashion designer and author

1986 – Margo Harshman, American actress

1988 – Laura Siegemund, German tennis player

1990 – Andrea Bowen, American actress

1995 – Chlöe Howl, British singer-songwriter

2001 – Freya Anderson, English freestyle swimmer

2007 – Miya Cech, American actress

Also on this day in history…

1789 – In New York City, the first Congress of the United States meets, putting the United States Constitution into effect.

1797 – John Adams is inaugurated as the 2nd President of the United States of America, becoming the first President to begin his presidency on March 4.

1837 – The city of Chicago is incorporated.

1849 – President-elect of the United States Zachary Taylor and Vice President-elect Millard Fillmore did not take their respective oaths of office (they did so the following day), leading to the erroneous theory that outgoing President pro tempore of the United States Senate David Rice Atchison had assumed the role of acting president for one day.

1913 – The United States Department of Labor is formed.

1933 – Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the 32nd President of the United States. He was the last president to be inaugurated on March 4.

1966 – In an interview in the London Evening Standard, The Beatles' John Lennon declares that the band is "more popular than Jesus now".

1985 – The Food and Drug Administration approves a blood test for HIV infection, used since then for screening all blood donations in the United States.

Also born on this day…

1678 – Antonio Vivaldi, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1741)

1745 – Casimir Pulaski, Polish-American general (d. 1779)

1873 – John H. Trumbull, American colonel and politician, 70th Governor of Connecticut (d. 1961)

1888 – Knute Rockne, American football player and coach (d. 1931)

1890 – Norman Bethune, Canadian soldier and physician (d. 1939)

1895 – Milt Gross, American animator, director, and screenwriter (d. 1953)

1897 – Lefty O'Doul, American baseball player and manager (d. 1969)

1906 – Avery Fisher, American violinist and engineer, founded Fisher Electronics (d. 1994)

1928 – Samuel Adler, German-American composer and conductor

1944 – Bobby Womack, American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1946 – Michael Ashcroft, English businessman and politician

1947 – Jan Garbarek, Norwegian saxophonist and composer

1948 – James Ellroy, American writer

1948 – Mike Moran, English musician, songwriter and record producer

1950 – Rick Perry, American captain and politician, 47th Governor of Texas

1951 – Chris Rea, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek banker and politician, Prime Minister of Greece