Almanac - Monday 2/28/22

Today is Monday, the 28th of February of 2022,

February 28 is the 59th day of the year

306 days remain until the end of the year

19 days until spring begins

It is the last day of February in common years and the penultimate day of February in leap years.

It is also the last day of meteorological winter in Northern Hemisphere in common years.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:42:07 am

and sunset will be at 6:03:29 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:48 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:30 am at 2.59 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:19 am at 6.51 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:23 pm at -1.06 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:12 pm at 5.24 feet

The Moon is currently 6.5% visible

still a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 2nd of March of 2022 at 9:35 am

Today is…

Car Keys and Small Change Day

Floral Design Day

Global Scouse Day

International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day

National Chocolate Soufflé Day

National Public Sleeping Day

National Science Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Rare Disease Day

Shrove Monday

Today is also…

Kalevala Day, also known as the Finnish Culture Day

On this day in Black History…

Phillis Wheatley passed away on Feb. 28, 1784. She was only 31, but she is the first African-American woman to be published, paving the way for so many after her.

On this day in 1859, Arkansas legislature required free blacks to choose between exile and enslavement.

On this day in 1932, Richard Spikes invented the automatic gear shift.

1940: Native Son by Richard Wright was published.

In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first Black person to win an Oscar. She won for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Gone With The Wind” at the 12th Academy Awards.

February 28, 1943 Porgy and Bess opened on Broadway with Anne Brown and Todd Duncan in starring roles.

On this day in 1964, Jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk was featured on the cover of Time magazine, and was featured in the article titled “The Loneliest Monk.”

1959: NFL trade: The Chicago Cardinals traded Ollie Matson to LA Rams for 9 players. When he retired in 1966, his career all-purpose yards were second only to Jim Brown. Matson was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

March 1, 1960 – San Antonio, Texas, became first major Southern city to integrate lunch counters.

1976: Natalie Cole took home Grammy Awards for ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female’ for the song ‘This Will Be’ on this day at the 18th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

On this day 1984, Michael Jackson won 8 Grammys, including Record and Album of the Year, for his album Thriller.

On this day in 1990, Philip Emeagwali was awarded the Gordon Bell Prize for solving what was considered one of the twenty most difficult problems in the computing field. The Gordon Bell Prize is an award presented by the Association for Computing Machinery.

Black History birthdays today include…

1961: Actress Rae Dawn Chong was born in Edmonton, Alberta.

1971: Actress Tasha Smith was born on this day in Camden, New Jersey.

Also on this day in history…

1953 – James Watson and Francis Crick announce to friends that they have determined the chemical structure of DNA; the formal announcement takes place on April 25 following publication in April's Nature (pub. April 2).

1972 – China–United States relations: The United States and China sign the Shanghai Communiqué.

1980 – Andalusia approves its statute of autonomy through a referendum.

1983 – The final episode of M*A*S*H airs, with almost 106 million viewers. It still holds the record for the highest viewership of a season finale.

1991 – The first Gulf War ends.

1993 – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents raid the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas with a warrant to arrest the group's leader David Koresh. Four ATF agents and six Davidians die in the initial raid, starting a 51-day standoff.

2004 – Over one million Taiwanese participate in the 228 Hand-in-Hand rally form a 500-kilometre (310 mi) long human chain to commemorate the February 28 Incident in 1947.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1894 – Ben Hecht, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1964)

1901 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1994)

1906 – Bugsy Siegel, American gangster (died 1947)

1907 – Milton Caniff, American cartoonist (died 1988)

1909 – Stephen Spender, English author and poet (died 1995)

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, American actor, Christian activist, and author (died 2021)

1942 – Brian Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (died 1969)

1946 – Robin Cook, Scottish educator and politician, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (died 2005)

1948 – Bernadette Peters, American actress, singer, and author

1953 – Paul Krugman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate