Almanac - Thursday 2/10/22

Today is Thursday, the 10th of February of 2022,

Tthe sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:38 am

and sunset will be at 5:44:34 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:36 pm.

The first tide was at 5:28 am at 5.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 1:16 am at 0.49 feet

The next high tide will be at 8:33 pm at 4.28 feet.

and the latest low tide at Ocean Beach, will be early tomorrow morning at 12:46 am at 3.32 feet

The Moon is currently 68.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We will have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 16th of February of 2022 at 8:57 am

Today is…

Giving Hearts Day

International Cribbage Day

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Home Warranty Day

Plimsoll Day

Teddy Day

Umbrella Day

Today is also… Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck in Malta

Fenkil Day in Eritrea

Kurdish Authors Union Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

and National Memorial Day of the Exiles and Foibe in Italy

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1854, educator Joseph Charles Price was born

– On this day in 1940, singer Roberta Flack was born

– On this day in 1946, the first black in MLB, Jackie Robinson, married Rachel Isum

– On this day in 1964, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

– and on this day in 1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee, becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.

Also on this day in history…

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.

That amendment provided that in the case of a vice president's become president,the new president would name a new vice president, subject to confirmationby a majority vote of both houses of Congress.

1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1890 – Fanny Kaplan, Ukrainian-Russian activist (d. 1918)

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Russian poet, novelist, and literary translator Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1893 – Jimmy Durante, American actor, singer, and pianist (d. 1980)

1894 – Harold Macmillan, English captain and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1986)

1898 – Bertolt Brecht, German director, playwright, and poet (d. 1956)

1901 – Stella Adler, American actress and educator (d. 1992)

1905 – Chick Webb, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1939)

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor (d. 1973)

1927 – Leontyne Price, American operatic soprano

1930 – E. L. Konigsburg, American author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1930 – Robert Wagner, American actor and producer

1937 – Roberta Flack, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1944 – Frances Moore Lappé, American author and activist

1944 – Rufus Reid, American bassist and composer

1950 – Mark Spitz, American swimmer

1955 – Jim Cramer, American television personality, pundit, and author

1964 – Glenn Beck, American journalist, producer, and author

1967 – Laura Dern, American actress, director, and producer

1967 – Vince Gilligan, American director, producer, and screenwriter