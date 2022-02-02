Almanac - Wednesday 2/2/2022

Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of February, 2022

February 2 is the 33rd day of the year

332 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises at 7:12:34 am

and sunset will be at 5:35:42 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 23 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:08 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:01 am

The first low tide will be at 5:08 am

The next high tide at 10:59 am.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:51 pm.

The Moon is currently 2.7% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 8th of February of 2022 at 5:50 am

Today is…

Groundhog Day

California Kiwifruit Day

Candlemas

Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Heavenly Hash Day

Hedgehog Day

Lung Leavin' Day

Marmot Day

National Change your Windshield Wipers Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Signing Day

Self Renewal Day

Sled Dog Day

Tater Tot Day

World Read Aloud Day

World Ukulele Day

World Wetlands Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of Treaty of Tartu (Estonia)

Constitution Day (Philippines)

Day of Youth (Azerbaijan)

Victory of the Battle of Stalingrad (Russia)

On this day in Black History…

On this day in 1990, South African President F.W. de Klerk lifted the 30-year ban on the African National Congress, resulting in the release from prison of Nelson Mandela and marking the beginning of the end of apartheid.

– In 1839, Inventor Edmond Berger patented the spark plug.

– In 1897, Alfred L. Cralle invented the ice cream scooper, patent #576,395

– In 1862 District of Columbia abolishes slavery

In 1948 President Truman sent Congress an Anti-Lynching Message urging adoption of a civil rights program, including a fair employment practices commission and anti-lynching and anti-poll tax measures.

In 1952 B.B. King's “3 O’Clock Blues” hits #1 on the US Billboard's R&B hit parade to become his first national hit

In 1956 Coasters sign with Atlantic Records

– In 1962 Seven whites and four blacks were arrested after all-night sit-in at Englewood, N.J., city hall. Four Black mothers arrested after sit-in at Chicago elementary school. Mothers later received suspended $50 fines.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1912 -- Herbert Mills, of the original Mills Brothers Quartet, was born in Piqua, Ohio. The highly successful quartet was known for its smooth harmony.

– In 1914 artist William Ellisworth was born in Washington, North Carolina

1924 – Sonny Stitt, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1982)

1995 – Trayvon Martin. He would have been 27 years old today.