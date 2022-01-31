Almanac - Monday 1/31/22
Today is Monday, the 31st of January, 2022
January 31 is the 31st day of the year
334 days remain until the end of the year
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:17 am
and sunset will be at 5:33:28 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 19 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 12:23:52 pm.
The first low tide will be at 3:22 am at 2.83 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 9:16 am at 7.08 feet
The next low tide at 4:26 pm at -1.52 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:23 pm at 5.30 feet
The Moon is 0.8% visible
It’s still considered Waning Crescent
It becomes a New Moon at 9:46 pm tonight
It’s the Lunar New Year
It’s the year of the Tiger
Today is….
Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day
Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
Today is also… Amartithi in Meherabad, India, for followers of Meher Baba
Street Children's Day in Austria
On this day in history…
1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital
1848 – John C. Frémont is court-martialed for mutiny and disobeying orders.
1865 – The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery, and submits it to the states for ratification.
1901 – Anton Chekhov Three sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.
1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War.
1949 – These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.
1968 – Nauru gains independence from Australia.
1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.
1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington football team to victory in Super Bowl XXII.
2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)
1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)
1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)
1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)
1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)
1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)
1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)
1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)
1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)
1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)
1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)
1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)
1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)
1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)
1935 – Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
(d. 2007)
1937 – Philip Glass, American composer
1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)
1938 – Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands
1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior
1940 – Stuart Margolin, American actor and director
1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician
1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)
1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player
1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author
1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter
1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host
1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress
1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress
1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor