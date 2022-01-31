Almanac - Monday 1/31/22

Today is Monday, the 31st of January, 2022

January 31 is the 31st day of the year

334 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:17 am

and sunset will be at 5:33:28 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 19 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 12:23:52 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:22 am at 2.83 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 9:16 am at 7.08 feet

The next low tide at 4:26 pm at -1.52 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:23 pm at 5.30 feet

The Moon is 0.8% visible

It’s still considered Waning Crescent

It becomes a New Moon at 9:46 pm tonight

It’s the Lunar New Year

It’s the year of the Tiger

Today is….

Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Backwards Day

Brandy Alexander Day

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

Eat Brussel Sprouts Day

Hell is Freezing Over Day

Hug an Economist Day

Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

Scotch Tape Day

Today is also… Amartithi in Meherabad, India, for followers of Meher Baba

Independence Day in Nauru

Street Children's Day in Austria

On this day in history…

1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital

1848 – John C. Frémont is court-martialed for mutiny and disobeying orders.

1865 – The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery, and submits it to the states for ratification.

1901 – Anton Chekhov Three sisters premieres at Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.

1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War.

1949 – These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.

1968 – Nauru gains independence from Australia.

1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.

1988 – Doug Williams becomes the first African-American quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and leads the Washington football team to victory in Super Bowl XXII.

2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)

1872 – Zane Grey, American author (d. 1939)

1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)

1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)

1915 – Bobby Hackett, American trumpet player and cornet player (d. 1976)

1915 – Alan Lomax, American historian, author, and scholar (d. 2002)

1915 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (d. 1968)

1915 – Garry Moore, American comedian and game show host (d. 1993)

1919 – Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1972)

1921 – Carol Channing, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2019)

1921 – Mario Lanza, American tenor and actor (d. 1959)

1923 – Norman Mailer, American journalist and author (d. 2007)

1925 – Benjamin Hooks, American minister, lawyer, and activist (d. 2010)

1927 – Norm Prescott, American animator, producer, and composer, co-founded Filmation Studios (d. 2005)

1935 – Kenzaburō Ōe, Japanese author and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

(d. 2007)

1937 – Philip Glass, American composer

1937 – Suzanne Pleshette, American actress (d. 2008)

1938 – Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands

1938 – James G. Watt, American lawyer and politician, 43rd United States Secretary of the Interior

1940 – Stuart Margolin, American actor and director

1941 – Dick Gephardt, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Jessica Walter, American actress (d. 2021)

1947 – Nolan Ryan, American baseball player

1949 – Ken Wilber, American sociologist, philosopher, and author

1956 – John Lydon, English singer-songwriter

1965 – Peter Sagal, American author and radio host

1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress

1977 – Kerry Washington, American actress

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor