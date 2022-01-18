Almanac - Tuesday 1/18/22
Today is Tuesday, the 18th of January, 2022
January 18 is the 18th day of the year
347 days remain until the end of the year
60 days until spring begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:22:42 am
and sunset will be at 5:19:06 pm.
In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that
The first low tide was at 4:35 am at 3.13 feet
The next high tide at 10:13 am at 6.23 feet
The final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:24 pm at -0.66 feet
and there will be a high tide early tomorrow morning at 12:29 am at 4.86 feet
We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:20:54 pm.
The Moon is currently 99.6%
It is a Full Moon
The January Full moon is called the Full Wolf Moon.
The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.
The moon is also called the…
Canada Goose Moon
Center Moon
Cold Moon
Freeze Moon
Frost Exploding Moon
Great Moon
Greetings Moon
Hard Moon
Severe Moon
Spirit Moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Tuesday 25th of January of 2022 at 5:41 am
Today is…
Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day
Today is also…
Royal Thai Armed Forces Day in Thailand
Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18–25) (Christianity)
On this day in history…
1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the "Sandwich Islands".
1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.
1886 – Modern field hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.
1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.
1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.
1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.
1958 – Willie O'Ree, the first Black Canadian National Hockey League player, makes his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.
1974 – A Disengagement of Forces agreement is signed between the Israeli and Egyptian governments, ending conflict on the Egyptian front of the Yom Kippur War.
1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).
1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.
1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.
2002 – The Sierra Leone Civil War is declared over.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)
1867 – Rubén Darío, Nicaraguan poet, journalist, and diplomat (d. 1916
1881 – Gaston Gallimard, French publisher, founded Éditions Gallimard (d. 1975)
1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)
1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)
1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)
1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)
1925 – Sol Yurick, American soldier and author (d. 2013)
1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)
1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)
1937 – John Hume, Northern Irish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2020)
1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic
1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer
Any women?
TV Actress Ashleigh Murray
Actor Devin Kelley
Kelly Rohrbach, actress
Yumi Makino Media personality in Japan
1519 – Isabella Jagiellon, Queen of Hungary (d. 1559)
1540 – Catherine, Duchess of Braganza (d. 1614)
1886 – Clara Nordström, Swedish-German author and translator (d. 1962)
1941 – Denise Bombardier, Canadian journalist and author
1943 – Kay Granger, American educator and politician
1962 – Alison Arngrim, Canadian-American actress
1964 – Jane Horrocks, English actress and singer
1971 – Amy Barger, American astronomer
1972 – Kjersti Plätzer, Norwegian race walker
1980 – Estelle, English singer-songwriter and producer
1982 – Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Kenyan runner
1983 – Samantha Mumba, Irish singer-songwriter and actress
1984 – Kristy Lee Cook, American singer-songwriter
1984 – Viktoria Shklover, Estonian figure skater
1986 – Marya Roxx, Estonian-American singer-songwriter
1988 – Angelique Kerber, German tennis player
1994 – Kang Ji-young, South Korean singer
1994 – Ilona Kremen, Belarusian tennis player