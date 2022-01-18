Almanac - Tuesday 1/18/22

Today is Tuesday, the 18th of January, 2022

January 18 is the 18th day of the year

347 days remain until the end of the year

60 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:22:42 am

and sunset will be at 5:19:06 pm.

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that

The first low tide was at 4:35 am at 3.13 feet

The next high tide at 10:13 am at 6.23 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:24 pm at -0.66 feet

and there will be a high tide early tomorrow morning at 12:29 am at 4.86 feet

We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20:54 pm.

The Moon is currently 99.6%

It is a Full Moon

The January Full moon is called the Full Wolf Moon.

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

The moon is also called the…

Canada Goose Moon

Center Moon

Cold Moon

Freeze Moon

Frost Exploding Moon

Great Moon

Greetings Moon

Hard Moon

Severe Moon

Spirit Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Tuesday 25th of January of 2022 at 5:41 am

Today is…

Maintenance Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Peking Duck Day

Printing Ink Day

Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

Thesaurus Day

Winnie the Pooh Day

Today is also…

Royal Thai Armed Forces Day in Thailand

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18–25) (Christianity)

On this day in history…

1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the "Sandwich Islands".

1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.

1886 – Modern field hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1958 – Willie O'Ree, the first Black Canadian National Hockey League player, makes his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.

1974 – A Disengagement of Forces agreement is signed between the Israeli and Egyptian governments, ending conflict on the Egyptian front of the Yom Kippur War.

1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.

2002 – The Sierra Leone Civil War is declared over.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)

1867 – Rubén Darío, Nicaraguan poet, journalist, and diplomat (d. 1916

1881 – Gaston Gallimard, French publisher, founded Éditions Gallimard (d. 1975)

1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)

1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)

1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1925 – Sol Yurick, American soldier and author (d. 2013)

1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)

1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)

1937 – John Hume, Northern Irish educator and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2020)

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer

TV Actress Ashleigh Murray

Actor Devin Kelley

Kelly Rohrbach, actress

Yumi Makino Media personality in Japan

1519 – Isabella Jagiellon, Queen of Hungary (d. 1559)

1540 – Catherine, Duchess of Braganza (d. 1614)

1886 – Clara Nordström, Swedish-German author and translator (d. 1962)

1941 – Denise Bombardier, Canadian journalist and author

1943 – Kay Granger, American educator and politician

1962 – Alison Arngrim, Canadian-American actress

1964 – Jane Horrocks, English actress and singer

1971 – Amy Barger, American astronomer

1972 – Kjersti Plätzer, Norwegian race walker

1980 – Estelle, English singer-songwriter and producer

1982 – Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Kenyan runner

1983 – Samantha Mumba, Irish singer-songwriter and actress

1984 – Kristy Lee Cook, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Viktoria Shklover, Estonian figure skater

1986 – Marya Roxx, Estonian-American singer-songwriter

1988 – Angelique Kerber, German tennis player

1994 – Kang Ji-young, South Korean singer

1994 – Ilona Kremen, Belarusian tennis player

