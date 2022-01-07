Almanac -Friday 1/7/22

January 7 is the seventh day of the year

358 days remain until the end of the year

Today is Friday the 7th of January, 2022

the sun rose in San Francisco at 7:25:35 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:00 pm.

Today we have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:16:17 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:48 am at 5.46 feet

and the next high tide will be at 1:51 pm at 5.17 feet

The first low tide was at 8:27 am at 2.46 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:34 pm at 0.10 feet

The Moon is currently 28.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 9th of January of 2022 at 10:11 am

Today is…

Harlem Globetrotter's Day

I'm Not Going to Take it Anymore Day

International Programmers' Day

National Bobblehead Day

National Old Rock Day

National Pass Gas Day

National Tempura Day

Today is also…

Christmas in Eastern Orthodox Churches and Oriental Orthodox Churches using the Julian Calendar, as well as Rastafari

Christmas in Russia

Christmas in Ukraine

Remembrance Day of the Dead in Armenia

Distaff Day in medieval Europe

Nanakusa no sekku in Japan

Pioneer's Day in Liberia

Tricolour day or Festa del Tricolore in Italy

Victory from Genocide Day in Cambodia

On this day in history…

49 BC –The Senate of Rome says that Caesar will be declared a public enemy unless he disbands his army. This prompts the tribunes who support him to flee to Ravenna, where Caesar is waiting

1608 – Fire destroys Jamestown, Virginia.

1610 – Galileo Galilei makes his first observation of the four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa, although he is not able to distinguish the last two until the following day.

1785 – Frenchman Jean-Pierre Blanchard and American John Jeffries travel from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in a gas balloon.

1894 – Thomas Edison makes a kinetoscopic film of someone sneezing. On the same day, his employee, William Kennedy Dickson, receives a patent for motion picture film.

1904 – The distress signal "CQD" is established only to be replaced two years later by "SOS".

1927 – The first transatlantic commercial telephone service is established from New York City to London.

1955 – Contralto Marian Anderson becomes the first person of color to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in Giuseppe Verdi's Un ballo in maschera.

1959 – The United States recognizes the new Cuban government of Fidel Castro.

1980 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter authorizes legislation giving $1.5 billion in loans to bail out the Chrysler Corporation.

1999 – The Senate trial in the impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton begins.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1800 – Millard Fillmore, American politician, 13th President of the United States (d. 1874)

1891 – Zora Neale Hurston, American novelist, short story writer, and folklorist (d. 1960)

1898 – Al Bowlly, Mozambican-English singer-songwriter (disputed;[71] d. 1941)

1899 – Francis Poulenc, French pianist and composer (d. 1963)

1908 – Red Allen, American trumpet player (d. 1967)

1910 – Orval Faubus, American soldier and politician, 36th Governor of Arkansas (d. 1994)

1912 – Charles Addams, American cartoonist, created The Addams Family (d. 1988)

1922 – Jean-Pierre Rampal, French flute player (d. 2000)

1928 – William Peter Blatty, American author and screenwriter (d. 2017)

1943 – Sadako Sasaki, Japanese survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, known for one thousand origami cranes (d. 1955)

1946 – Jann Wenner, American publisher, co-founded Rolling Stone

1948 – Kenny Loggins, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Juan Gabriel, Mexican singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1957 – Katie Couric, American television journalist, anchor, and author

1964 – Nicolas Cage, American actor