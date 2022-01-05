Almanac - Wednesday 1/5/22

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of January of 2022,

January 5 is the fifth day of the year

360 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:25:36 am

and the sun sets at 5:06:06 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:15:51 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:18 am at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:14 am at 2.81 feet

The next high tide at 11:58 am at 6.50 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:36 pm at minus 1.11 feet.

The Moon is currently 11.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 9th of January of 2022 at 10:11 am

Today is the final day of the 12 Days of Christmas

You’re supposed to have your true love give you twelve drummers drumming

(or is it “gift” you?)

National Bird Day

National Keto Day

National Screenwriters Day

National Whipped Cream Day

Today is also…. Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, China

Joma Shinji in Japan

On this day in history…

1911 – Kappa Alpha Psi, the world's third oldest and largest black fraternity, is founded at Indiana University.

1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.

1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.

1944 – The Daily Mail becomes the first major London newspaper to be published on both sides of the Atlantic.

1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.

1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".

2005 – The dwarf planet Eris is discovered by Palomar Observatory-based astronomers, later motivating the International Astronomical Union (IAU) to define the term planet for the first time.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (d. 1813)

1876 – Konrad Adenauer, German lawyer and politician, Chancellor of West Germany (d. 1967)

1904 – Jeane Dixon, American astrologer and psychic (d. 1997)

1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (d. 1959)

1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (d. 2007)

1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (d. 2003)

1928 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th President of Pakistan (d. 1979)

1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States (d. 2021)

1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (d. 1989)

1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author

1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director

1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter

1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman

1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director