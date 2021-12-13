Almanac - Monday 12/13/2021

Today is Monday, the 13th of December of 2021,

December 13 is the 347th day of the year

18 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:17:00 am

and the sun will set at 4:51:50 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:04:25 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:02 am at 1.30 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:43 am at 5.89 feet

The next low tide at 1:32 pm at 0.99 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:30 pm at 4.18 feet

The Moon is currently 74.1% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Saturday the 18th of December of 2021 at 8:36 pm

Today is…

Green Monday

Ice Cream Day

National Cocoa Day

National Day of the Horse

National Violin Day

Pick a Pathologist Pal Day

Today is…

Acadian Remembrance Day

National Day in Saint Lucia

Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day in Poland

Nanking Massacre Memorial Day in China

Nusantara Day in Indonesia

Republic Day in Malta

Sailor's Day in Brazil

Saint Lucia Day mainly in Scandinavia

On this day in history…

1769 – Dartmouth College is founded by the Reverend Eleazar Wheelock, with a royal charter from King George III, on land donated by Royal governor John Wentworth.

1972 – Apollo program: Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt begin the third and final extra-vehicular activity (EVA) or "Moonwalk" of Apollo 17. To date they are the last humans to set foot on the Moon.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1816 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded Siemens (d. 1892)

1818 – Mary Todd Lincoln, 16th First Lady of the United States (d. 1882)

1903 – Ella Baker, American activist (d. 1986)

1903 – Carlos Montoya, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1993)

1906 – Laurens van der Post, South African-English soldier and author (d. 1996)

1908 – Van Heflin, American film actor (d. 1971)

1911 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and painter (d. 1972)

1920 – George P. Shultz, American economist and politician, 60th United States Secretary of State (d. 2021)

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, American actor, singer, and dancer

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Canadian actor and producer (d. 2021)

1967 – Jamie Foxx, American actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and comedian

1989 – Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress