Almanac - Friday 11/19/2021

Today is Friday, the 19th of November, 2021

November 19 is the 323rd day of the year

42 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:54:56 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:55:13 pm.

We will have 10 hours of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 11:55:04 am.

The first low tide will be at 3:58 am at 2.62 feet

The next high tide will be at 9:51 am at 6.09 feet

The next low tide at 5:28 pm.

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:52pm at 4.71 feet

The Moon is 100% visible

Full Moon

Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

This moon can also be called the...

• Deer Rutting Moon

• Digging/Scratching Moon

• Freezing Moon

• Frost Moon

• Whitefish Moon

This year, November's Beaver Moon is accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse that will be just shy of total—98% of the Moon will be covered by Earth's shadow at the height of the eclipse! During a lunar eclipse, the Moon, Sun, and Earth stand in a line with the Earth in the middle, causing the planet's shadow to be cast onto the Moon. This gives the full Moon a reddish, coppery hue, as well as the nickname "Blood Moon."

Looking at High Point Scientific on You Tube, the Reddish color from the Earth blocking sunlight from striking the moon is fading and we’re seeing a bright moon cresting again.

The Last Quarter Moon will be in 8 days on Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am

Today is…

National Blow Bagpipes Day

National Camp Day

National Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day

Play Monopoly Day

Women's Entrepreneurship Day

World Toilet Day

Today is also…

Day of Discovery of Puerto Rico

Day of Missile Forces and Artillery in Russia, and Belarus

Flag Day in Brazil

Garifuna Settlement Day in Belize

International Men's Day

Liberation Day in Mali

Martyrs' Day in Uttar Pradesh, India

The Sovereign Prince's Day in Monaco

On this day in history…

1863 – American Civil War: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address at the dedication ceremony for the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

1916 – Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn establish Goldwyn Pictures.

1955 – National Review publishes its first issue.

1967 – The establishment of TVB, the first wireless commercial television station in Hong Kong.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean land at Oceanus Procellarum (the "Ocean of Storms") and become the third and fourth humans to walk on the Moon.

1969 – Association football player Pelé scores his 1,000th goal.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis: Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini orders the release of 13 female and black American hostages being held at the US Embassy in Tehran.

1985 – Cold War: In Geneva, U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time.

1998 – Clinton–Lewinsky scandal: The United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings against U.S. President Bill Clinton.

2004 – The worst brawl in NBA history results in several players being suspended. Several players and fans are charged with assault.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1831 – James A. Garfield, American general, lawyer, and politician, 20th President of the United States (d. 1881)

1905 – Tommy Dorsey, American trombonist, composer and bandleader (d. 1956)

1917 – Indira Gandhi, Indian politician, Prime Minister of India (d. 1984)

1919 – Lolita Lebrón, Puerto Rican nationalist (d. 2010)

1920 – Gene Tierney, American actress and singer (d. 1991)

1921 – Roy Campanella, American baseball player and coach (d. 1993)

1926 – Jeane Kirkpatrick, American academic and diplomat, 16th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2006)

1933 – Larry King, American journalist and talk show host (d. 2021)

1936 – Dick Cavett, American actor and talk show host

1938 – Ted Turner, American businessman and philanthropist, founded Turner Broadcasting System

1939 – Tom Harkin, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Tommy Thompson, American captain and politician, 19th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

1942 – Calvin Klein, American fashion designer, founded Calvin Klein Inc.

1954 – Kathleen Quinlan, American actress

1957 – Ofra Haza, Israeli singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2000)

1961 – Meg Ryan, American actress and producer

1962 – Jodie Foster, American actress, director, and producer

1963 – Terry Farrell, American actress