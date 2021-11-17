Almanac - Wednesday 11/17/2021
Today is Wednesday, the 17th of November of 2021,
November 17 is the 321st day of the year
44 days remain until the end of the year.
34 days until winter begins
The sun rises at 6:52:50 am
and the sun sets tonight at 4:56:23 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:54:36 am.
The first low tide will be at 2:48 am at 1.81 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:00 am at 6.09 feet
The next low tide at 3:48 pm 0.05 feet.
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:19 pm at 4.73 feet.
The Moon is currently 97% visible
a Waxing Gibbous moon
The November moon is called the Full Beaver Moon
This is the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.
This month’s full moon can also be called the…
Deer Rutting Moon
Digging/Scratching Moon
Freezing Moon
Frost Moon
Whitefish Moon
Today is…
Electronic Greeting Card Day
Geographic Information Systems Day
Homemade Bread Day
International Happy Gose Day
National Baklava Day
National Butter Day
National Educational Support Professionals Day
National Farm Joke Day
National Take a Hike Day
National Unfriend Day
The Little Mermaid Day
World Peace Day
World Prematurity Day
Today is also…
International Students' Day
Martyrs' Day in Orissa, India
Presidents Day on the Marshall Islands
Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day in the Czech Republic and Slovakia
World Prematurity Day
On this day in history...
887 – Emperor Charles the Fat is deposed by the Frankish magnates in an assembly at Frankfurt. His nephew Arnulf of Carinthia is elected as king of the East Frankish Kingdom.
1603 – English explorer, writer and courtier Sir Walter Raleigh goes on trial for treason.
1777 – Articles of Confederation for the United States are submitted to the states for ratification.
1800 – The United States Congress holds its first session in Washington, D.C.
1820 – Captain Nathaniel Palmer becomes the first American to see Antarctica. (The Palmer Peninsula is later named after him.)
1858 – Modified Julian Day zero.
1858 – The city of Denver, Colorado is founded.
1869 – In Egypt, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated.
1903 – The Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two groups: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority") and Mensheviks (Russian for "minority").
1939 – Nine Czech students are executed as a response to anti-Nazi demonstrations prompted by the death of Jan Opletal. All Czech universities are shut down and more than 1,200 students sent to concentration camps. Since this event, International Students' Day is celebrated in many countries, especially in the Czech Republic.
1947 – The Screen Actors Guild implements an anti-Communist loyalty oath.
1947 – American scientists John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain observe the basic principles of the transistor, a key element for the electronics revolution of the 20th century.
1953 – The remaining human inhabitants of the Blasket Islands, Kerry, Ireland, are evacuated to the mainland.
1962 – President John F. Kennedy dedicates Washington Dulles International Airport, serving the Washington, D.C., region.
1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.
1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Florida, U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors "I am not a crook."
1983 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation is founded in Mexico.
1986 – The flight crew of Japan Airlines Flight 1628 are involved in a UFO sighting incident while flying over Alaska.
1989 – Cold War: Velvet Revolution begins: In Czechoslovakia, a student demonstration in Prague is quelled by riot police. This sparks an uprising aimed at overthrowing the communist government (it succeeds on December 29).
1990 – Fugendake, part of the Mount Unzen volcanic complex, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, becomes active again and erupts.
1993 – United States House of Representatives passes a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.
1993 – In Nigeria, General Sani Abacha ousts the government of Ernest Shonekan in a military coup.
2000 – Alberto Fujimori is removed from office as president of Peru.
2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s tenure as the governor of California began.
2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with….
AD 9 – Vespasian, Roman emperor (d. 79)
1904 – Isamu Noguchi, American sculptor and architect (d. 1988)
1916 – Shelby Foote, American historian and author (d. 2005)
1925 – Rock Hudson, American actor (d. 1985)
1934 – Jim Inhofe, American soldier and politician, senior senator of Oklahoma
1937 – Peter Cook, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1995)
1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1940 – Luke Kelly, Irish singer, folk musician and actor (d. 1984)
1942 – Martin Scorsese, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor
1943 – Lauren Hutton, American model and actress
1944 – Gene Clark, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1991)
1944 – Danny DeVito, American actor, director, and producer
1944 – Lorne Michaels, Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live
1944 – Tom Seaver, American baseball pitcher (d. 2020)
1945 – Roland Joffé, English-French director, producer, and screenwriter
1948 – Howard Dean, American physician and politician, 79th Governor of Vermont
1948 – East Bay Ray, American guitarist
1949 – John Boehner, American businessman and politician, 61st Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1952 – Cyril Ramaphosa, South African businessman and politician, 5th President of South Africa
1955 – Yolanda King, American actress and activist (d. 2007)
1960 – RuPaul, American drag queen performer, actor, and singer
1964 – Susan Rice, American academic and politician, 24th United States National Security Advisor
1966 – Jeff Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)