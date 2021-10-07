Almanac - Thursday 10/7/2021

Today is Thursday, the 7th of October of 2021,

October 7 is the 280th day of the year

85 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:11:20 am

and sunset will be at 6:42:13 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:56:46 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:36 am at 0.97 feet

The next high tide at 11:53 am at 6.26 feet.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:50 pm at minus zero point zero nine feet.

Today is…

Bathtub Day

Bring Your Bible to School Day

National Depression Screening Day

National Flower Day

National Forgiveness & Happiness Day

National Frappé Day

National Inner Beauty Day

National LED Light Day

National Poetry Day (UK)

Team Margot Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Registration Day

You Matter to Me Day

Today is also…

Teachers' Day in Laos

On this day in history…

3761 BC – The epoch reference date origin of the modern Hebrew calendar.

1826 – The Granite Railway begins operations as the first chartered railway in the U.S.

1868 – Cornell University holds opening day ceremonies; initial student enrollment is 412, the highest at any American university to that date.

1916 – Georgia Tech defeats Cumberland University 222–0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history.

1940 – World War II: The McCollum memo proposes bringing the United States into the war in Europe by provoking the Japanese to attack the United States.

1950 – Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.

1963 – President Kennedy signs the ratification of the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

1987 – Sikh nationalists declare the independence of Khalistan from India; it is not internationally recognized.

1988 – A hunter discovers three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.

1996 – Fox News Channel begins broadcasting.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, is found tied to a fence after being savagely beaten by two young adults in Laramie, Wyoming. He died five days later.

2001 – The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan begins with an air assault and covert operations on the ground.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1870 – Uncle Dave Macon, American old-time country banjo player, singer-songwriter, and comedian (d. 1952)

1879 – Joe Hill, Swedish-born American labor activist and poet (d. 1915)

1885 – Niels Bohr, Danish physicist and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1888 – Henry A. Wallace, American agronomist and politician, 33rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1965)

1897 – Elijah Muhammad, American religious leader (d. 1975)

927 – R. D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist and author (d. 1989)

1931 – Desmond Tutu, South African archbishop and activist, Nobel Prize laureate

1934 – Amiri Baraka, American poet, playwright, and academic (d. 2014)

1934 – Ulrike Meinhof, German far-left terrorist, co-founder of the Red Army Faction, journalist (d. 1976)

1943 – Oliver North, American colonel, journalist, and author

1946 – Catharine MacKinnon, American lawyer, activist, and author

1951 – John Mellencamp, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian colonel and politician, 4th President of Russia

1955 – Yo-Yo Ma, French-American cellist and educator

1964 – Dan Savage, American LGBT rights activist, journalist and television producer

1966 – Sherman Alexie, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and filmmaker

1967 – Toni Braxton, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress