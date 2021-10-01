Almanac - Friday 10/1/21
Today is Friday, the 1st of October of 2021,
October 1 is the 274th day of the year
91 days remain until the end of the year.
81 days until winter begins
It is the first day of the fourth and final quarter of the year. The exact moment the fourth quarter begins depends on the year. It never occurs at midnight, but in leap years, it occurs at noon, and in common years, it occurs at 6 p.m. In countries that use summer time the actual exact time of the start of the fourth quarter in a common year is at 7:00 p.m. for locations in the northern hemisphere, or 5:00 p.m. for locations in the southern hemisphere, and in a leap year is at 1:00 p.m. for locations in the northern hemisphere, or 11:00 a.m. for locations in the southern hemisphere.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:57 am
and sunset will be at 6:51:11 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:58:34 pm.
The first low tide was at 1:47 am at 0.50 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:00 am at 4.79 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:09 pm at 2.99 feet
and the last high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 7:26 pm at 5.37 feet
The Moon is currently 27.2% visible
a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 6th of October of 2021 at 4:05 am
October 1 is the title of a 2014 Nigerian dark psychological thriller film
Today is…
CD Player Day
Homemade Cookie Day
International Coffee Day
International Music Day
International Raccoon Appreciation Day
Kids Music Day
Less Than Perfect Day
Manufacturing Day
Model T Day
National Black Dog Day
National BOOK IT! Day
National Denim Day
National Diversity Day
National Fire Pup Day
National Hair Day
National Lace Day
National Pumpkin Spice Day
Plaidurday
World Smile Day
World Vegetarian Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Day in South Korea
Beginning of the United States' Fiscal Year
Children's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Chile
Day of Prosecutors in Azerbaijan
Ground Forces Day in Russia
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cyprus from United Kingdom in 1960.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Nigeria from United Kingdom in 1960.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Palau from the UN Trust Territory status in 1994.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tuvalu from United Kingdom in 1978.
Lincolnshire Day in the United Kingdom
National Day of the People's Republic of China
Pancasila Sanctity Day in Indonesia
Tampere Day in Finland
Teacher's Day in Uzbekistan
Unification Day in Cameroon
On this day in history…
1861 – Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management is published, going on to sell 60,000 copies in its first year and remaining in print until the present day.
1890 – Yosemite National Park is established by the U.S. Congress.
1891 – Stanford University opens its doors in California, United States.
1903 – Baseball: The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.
1908 – Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of US$825.
1931 – The George Washington Bridge in the United States, linking New Jersey and New York, is opened.
1940 – The Pennsylvania Turnpike, often considered the first superhighway in the United States, opens to traffic.
1953 – Andhra State is formed, consisting of a Telugu-speaking area carved out of India's Madras State.
1957 – First appearance of In God we trust on U.S. paper currency.
1961 – The CTV Television Network, Canada's first private television network, is launched.[9]
1964 – The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.
1964 – Japanese Shinkansen ("bullet trains") begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.
1969 – Concorde breaks the sound barrier for the first time.
1971 – Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida.
1971 – The first practical CT scanner is used to diagnose a patient.
1982 – Sony and Phillips launch the compact disc in Japan. On the same day, Sony released the model CDP-101 compact disc player, the first player of its kind.
and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1832 – Henry Clay Work, American composer and songwriter (d. 1884)
1903 – Vladimir Horowitz, Russian-born American pianist and composer (d. 1989)
1909 – Sam Yorty, American captain, politician, and 37th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)
1910 – Bonnie Parker, American criminal (d. 1934)
1914 – Daniel J. Boorstin, American historian, lawyer, author, and 12th Librarian of Congress (d. 2004)
1920 – Walter Matthau, American actor (d. 2000)
1924 – Jimmy Carter, American naval lieutenant, politician, 39th President of the United States, and Nobel Prize laureate
1924 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 2005)
1927 – Tom Bosley, American actor (d. 2010)
1935 – Julie Andrews, English actress and singer
1940 – Marc Savoy, American accordion player, created the Cajun accordion
1945 – Donny Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 1979)
1946 – Tim O'Brien, American novelist and short story writer
1950 – Randy Quaid, American actor
1959 – Youssou N'Dour, Senegalese singer-songwriter, musician, and politician
1962 – Esai Morales, American actor
1963 – Mark McGwire, American baseball player and coach
1969 – Zach Galifianakis, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter
1989 – Brie Larson, American actress