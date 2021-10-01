Almanac - Friday 10/1/21

Today is Friday, the 1st of October of 2021,

October 1 is the 274th day of the year

91 days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until winter begins

It is the first day of the fourth and final quarter of the year. The exact moment the fourth quarter begins depends on the year. It never occurs at midnight, but in leap years, it occurs at noon, and in common years, it occurs at 6 p.m. In countries that use summer time the actual exact time of the start of the fourth quarter in a common year is at 7:00 p.m. for locations in the northern hemisphere, or 5:00 p.m. for locations in the southern hemisphere, and in a leap year is at 1:00 p.m. for locations in the northern hemisphere, or 11:00 a.m. for locations in the southern hemisphere.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:57 am

and sunset will be at 6:51:11 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:58:34 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:47 am at 0.50 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:00 am at 4.79 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:09 pm at 2.99 feet

and the last high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 7:26 pm at 5.37 feet

The Moon is currently 27.2% visible

a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 6th of October of 2021 at 4:05 am

October 1 is the title of a 2014 Nigerian dark psychological thriller film

Today is…

CD Player Day

Homemade Cookie Day

International Coffee Day

International Music Day

International Raccoon Appreciation Day

Kids Music Day

Less Than Perfect Day

Manufacturing Day

Model T Day

National Black Dog Day

National BOOK IT! Day

National Denim Day

National Diversity Day

National Fire Pup Day

National Hair Day

National Lace Day

National Pumpkin Spice Day

Plaidurday

World Smile Day

World Vegetarian Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in South Korea

Beginning of the United States' Fiscal Year

Children's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Chile

Day of Prosecutors in Azerbaijan

Ground Forces Day in Russia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Cyprus from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Nigeria from United Kingdom in 1960.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Palau from the UN Trust Territory status in 1994.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tuvalu from United Kingdom in 1978.

Lincolnshire Day in the United Kingdom

National Day of the People's Republic of China

Pancasila Sanctity Day in Indonesia

Tampere Day in Finland

Teacher's Day in Uzbekistan

Unification Day in Cameroon

On this day in history…

1861 – Mrs Beeton's Book of Household Management is published, going on to sell 60,000 copies in its first year and remaining in print until the present day.

1890 – Yosemite National Park is established by the U.S. Congress.

1891 – Stanford University opens its doors in California, United States.

1903 – Baseball: The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.

1908 – Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of US$825.

1931 – The George Washington Bridge in the United States, linking New Jersey and New York, is opened.

1940 – The Pennsylvania Turnpike, often considered the first superhighway in the United States, opens to traffic.

1953 – Andhra State is formed, consisting of a Telugu-speaking area carved out of India's Madras State.

1957 – First appearance of In God we trust on U.S. paper currency.

1961 – The CTV Television Network, Canada's first private television network, is launched.[9]

1964 – The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

1964 – Japanese Shinkansen ("bullet trains") begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.

1969 – Concorde breaks the sound barrier for the first time.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida.

1971 – The first practical CT scanner is used to diagnose a patient.

1982 – Sony and Phillips launch the compact disc in Japan. On the same day, Sony released the model CDP-101 compact disc player, the first player of its kind.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1832 – Henry Clay Work, American composer and songwriter (d. 1884)

1903 – Vladimir Horowitz, Russian-born American pianist and composer (d. 1989)

1909 – Sam Yorty, American captain, politician, and 37th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)

1910 – Bonnie Parker, American criminal (d. 1934)

1914 – Daniel J. Boorstin, American historian, lawyer, author, and 12th Librarian of Congress (d. 2004)

1920 – Walter Matthau, American actor (d. 2000)

1924 – Jimmy Carter, American naval lieutenant, politician, 39th President of the United States, and Nobel Prize laureate

1924 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 2005)

1927 – Tom Bosley, American actor (d. 2010)

1935 – Julie Andrews, English actress and singer

1940 – Marc Savoy, American accordion player, created the Cajun accordion

1945 – Donny Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 1979)

1946 – Tim O'Brien, American novelist and short story writer

1950 – Randy Quaid, American actor

1959 – Youssou N'Dour, Senegalese singer-songwriter, musician, and politician

1962 – Esai Morales, American actor

1963 – Mark McGwire, American baseball player and coach

1969 – Zach Galifianakis, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1989 – Brie Larson, American actress