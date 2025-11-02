Spotlight on Bay Area Mayors / The Del Sol Quartet

Tonight at 6:

First, we’ll talk to San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan about how he’s innovating on homelessness and about how mayors need more help from the state government.

Then, we’ll reconvene our media roundtable on San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie - is the substance of his leadership as good as the vibes? With Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and JD Morris of the San Francisco Chronicle.

And finally, at the end of the hour we’ll meet Charlton Lee and Kathryn Bates of the award-winning Del Sol Quartet, a Bay Area ensemble redefining what a concert can be. From island performances to poetic collaborations, hear how they turn music into a living conversation between place, artist, and community.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Katie Colley