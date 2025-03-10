Journalist Kevin Fagan on 'The Lost and the Found' / Dr. Bryant Lin's Lessons on Lung Cancer

We’ll take a compassionate look at homelessness with longtime San Francisco Chronicle journalist Kevin Fagan. His new book, The Lost and the Found: A True Story of Homelessness, Found Family and Second Chances, highlights the stories of two individuals fighting to get off the streets with the support of their families.

Later, Stanford's Dr. Bryant Lin spent much of his career studying lung cancer in non-smokers but never imagined he’d develop the same disease. Now, after a diagnosis with stage 4 lung cancer, Lin shares his journey from doctor to patient in a course for medical students.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad

