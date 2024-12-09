Yolanda Renee King Speaks with Local Teenager

Join us for a special interview on State of the Bay! Yolanda Renee King talks to San Francisco high schooler, Zoe Colley, about how she honors the King legacy, how teenagers are vital to any movement for change, and what music is at the top of their playlists. Yolanda King also shares how her family is honoring Martin Luther King's upcoming 100th birthday with a 5 year initiative called Realizing the Dream. Tune in!

Special Host: Zoe Colley