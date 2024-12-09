© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
State of the Bay

Yolanda Renee King Speaks with Local Teenager

By Katie Colley
Published December 9, 2024 at 9:06 PM PST
CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 02: Yolanda Renee King being honored before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on August 02, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
Jason Mowry/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 02: Yolanda Renee King being honored before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on August 02, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Yolanda King, Martin Luther King Jr's only grandchild, speaks to local high schooler Zoe Colley

Join us for a special interview on State of the Bay! Yolanda Renee King talks to San Francisco high schooler, Zoe Colley, about how she honors the King legacy, how teenagers are vital to any movement for change, and what music is at the top of their playlists. Yolanda King also shares how her family is honoring Martin Luther King's upcoming 100th birthday with a 5 year initiative called Realizing the Dream. Tune in!

Special Host: Zoe Colley

State of the Bay
Katie Colley
See stories by Katie Colley