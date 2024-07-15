Extreme Heat's Cost to CA / Oakland's Tommy Orange on "Wandering Stars" / Authors of "Today I Noticed"

We'll talk with Oakland native and acclaimed author Tommy Orange about his latest book, Wandering Stars.

We'll also delve into the human and economic costs of extreme heat in California with Kathy Baughman McLeod, a member of the California Climate Insurance Working Group and CEO of Climate Resilience for All.

Finally, we'll hear tips about how to slow down and appreciate the world around us from Willow Older and Deborah Huber, authors of the book Today I Noticed.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad