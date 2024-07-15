© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
State of the Bay

Extreme Heat's Cost to CA / Oakland's Tommy Orange on "Wandering Stars" / Authors of "Today I Noticed"

Published July 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Tommy Orange
Michael Lionstar
Tommy Orange

We'll talk with Oakland native and acclaimed author Tommy Orange about his latest book, Wandering Stars.

We'll also delve into the human and economic costs of extreme heat in California with Kathy Baughman McLeod, a member of the California Climate Insurance Working Group and CEO of Climate Resilience for All.

Finally, we'll hear tips about how to slow down and appreciate the world around us from Willow Older and Deborah Huber, authors of the book Today I Noticed.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad

Tags
State of the Bay Climate