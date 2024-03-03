Water Supply Update / Law and Order Concerns Escalate / Edible Landscaping

* Crime is a hot button issue this election season. How bad is it? We'll take a look at a new report, and examine whether newly proposed laws and ballot measures will help.

Guests:

@emily_hoeven of @sfchronicle ( X)

Magnus Lofstrom of @PPIC (X)

Mike Males of Center for Juvenile and Criminal Justice (CJCJ)

@CJCJmedia

* After huge weekend storms, we’ll get an update on California’s fragile water supply.

Guest: Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resources Manager at the California Department of Water Resources (@CA_DWR on X) and Former Chair of the Western Water States Council.

* Finally, we’ll hear about “edible landscaping” from Marin landscape designer Christian Douglas.

@christian_douglas_design (Instagram)

@thebackyardfarmco (Instagram)