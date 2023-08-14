SF Back-to-School Update / Go on a Bay Area Hike or Awe Walk / Local Author Erin Carlson

FIRST: We’ll get an update from Jill Tucker, education reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle, on what to expect as San Francisco students head back to school.

THEN: We’ll learn about the benefits of awe walks and the many ways to enjoy hiking in the Bay Area, including tips on how to get to the trails on public transit.

Guests: UCSF's Virginia Sturm, PhD, Tracy Salcedo and Evan Tschuy

PLUS: We’ll sit down with local author Erin Carlson to discuss her recent book about her book, No Crying in Baseball, about the making of the classic film, A League of Their Own.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley

Resources:

Hiking by Transit

The Awe Collective

Tracy Salcedo's Hiking Guides

