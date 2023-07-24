2023 Women's World Cup / Psychiatrist Dr. Robert Okin on Homelessness / Steph Curry Documentary 'Underrated'

We’ll hear about solutions to the homelessness crisis from Dr. Robert Okin, former Chief of Psychiatry at San Francisco General Hospital and author of "SILENT VOICES: People with Mental Disorders on the Street."

The US Women's National Team is fighting for a historic third consecutive title at this year's Women's World Cup. We'll find out who to watch from Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle.

And we'll be talking to Sean Havey, producer of Underrated, a new documentary about Steph Curry.

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper