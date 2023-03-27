© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

CA's Low-Cost Insulin/ Author Jenny Odell on 'Saving Time'/ SF Ballet's Luke Ingham

Published March 27, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT
Oakland-based artist and author Jenny Odell, credit Chani Bockwinkel

We'll learn about California's new contract to produce low cost insulin from Sophia Bollag, Sacramento politics reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Then, we'll talk to Oakland-based artist and New York Times bestselling author, Jenny Odell, about her new book "Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock."

We'll also hear from the San Francisco Ballet's Luke Ingham about dancing the role of the prince in Cinderella

Resources:

California finally has a contract to make its own insulin. Next up: naloxone

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper

