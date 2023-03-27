CA's Low-Cost Insulin/ Author Jenny Odell on 'Saving Time'/ SF Ballet's Luke Ingham

We'll learn about California's new contract to produce low cost insulin from Sophia Bollag, Sacramento politics reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Then, we'll talk to Oakland-based artist and New York Times bestselling author, Jenny Odell, about her new book "Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock."

We'll also hear from the San Francisco Ballet's Luke Ingham about dancing the role of the prince in Cinderella.

