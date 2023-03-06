© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Covid Anniversary / Lessons from Turkey Earthquake / SFO's Museum

Published March 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST
Earthquakes jolts Turkiye's provinces
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Anadolu
HATAY, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: A view of demolished building after 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Hatay, Turkiye on February 06, 2023. Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Turkiyeâs southern province of Kahramanmaras. Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In this episode of State of the Bay, we'll talk about the third anniversary of the Bay Area Covid quarantine and what lies ahead. Then we'll look at what we can learn from the Turkey and Syria earthquakes and how you can prepare your living space for the next big earthquake. And finally, we'll hear about the SFO museum!

Host and producer: Grace Won
Producer: Gillian Emblad

Segment A
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF School of Medicine

Segment B
Sarah Atkinson, Earthquake Resilience Policy Manager, SPUR
Brandon Tom, SF Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT) Coordinator

Segment C
Tim O'Brien, director of the SFO Museum

Tags
State of the Bay COVID-19