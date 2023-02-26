© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Scandal at SF Homelessness Services / 'Climate Coach' Michael Coren / Documentary "Stand"

By Wendy Holcombe,
Anne Harper
Published February 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM PST
Poster of the movie Stand.

State of the Bay: How to have a lighter climate footprint; An NBA player takes a stand and pays the price; The latest scandal at San Francisco's homelessness services.

Segment A: Josh Koehn, senior reporter for the The San Francisco Standard, shares the latest on the scandal plaguing San Francisco’s homeless services.

Segment B: Michael Coren, Climate Coach columnist for The Washington Post talks about how to live lighter on the planet. Bring us your questions about anything from cloth diapers to green funerals.

Segment C: Joslyn Rose Lyons, director of the documentary film Stand, on the price paid by an NBA player for not standing for the national anthem.

Tags
State of the Bay climate changeSF homeless
Wendy Holcombe
Anne Harper
