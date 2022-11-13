SFUSD's State of Emergency / Raising Awareness About Fentanyl / Bay Area's "Dear Abby" of the Animal Kingdom

MONDAY, we'll discuss San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing payroll issues with Jill Tucker, K-12 education reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle.

AND: Fentanyl is now the fastest growing cause of death for young people in California, yet many of our youth are not aware of the risks. We'll hear from experts about how to educate our teens and young adults about fentanyl poisonings.

Guests:

Jill Tucker, K-12 education reporter, San Francisco Chronicle.

Ed Ternan, co-founder, Song for Charlie.

Rhana Hashemi, Bay Area-based drug educator; founder, Know Drugs.

PLUS: We'll hear from Joan Morris, pet and wildlife columnist for the Bay Area News Group.

Host: Grace Won, Dr. Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad