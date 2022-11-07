Election Eve Update / Electric Truck Goals / Can Type 1 Diabetes be Cured?

Tonight, we’ll get election eve analysis from UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) pollster Mark DiCamillo.

AND: We explore proposed regulation aiming to phase out fossil-fuel trucks, and the concerns that both environmental groups and trucking businesses have about it.

Guests:

Sam Wilson, Senior Vehicles Analyst, Union of Concerned Scientists.

Daniel Sperling, California Air Resources Board member, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis.

Chris Shimoda, Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs, CA Trucking Association.

PLUS: we discuss a new documentary on efforts to cure Type 1 Diabetes called The Human Trial with filmmakers Lisa Hepner and Guy Mossman.

Host: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won

Producers: Sam Klein-Markman, Wendy Holcombe, and Anne Harper