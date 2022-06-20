© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Tenderloin Center to Close/ Will California Become a Sanctuary for Transgender Youth?/ Oakland Soul

Published June 20, 2022 at 3:45 AM PDT
Transgender rights are human rights!
OutRight Action International
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Transgender Rights Protest

Tonight, we hear about the planned closure of San Francisco’s Tenderloin Center from Sydney Johnson of the San Francisco Examiner.

Then we'll learn about efforts to make California a sanctuary for transgender children and their parents.

Plus, we'll hear about the Oakland Soul, a brand new women’s soccer team coming to the Bay Area.

Guests:

Sydney Johnson, public health reporter, San Francisco Examiner

Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco

Dr. Stephen M. Rosenthal, medical director, UCSF Child and Adolescent Gender Center

Oakland Soul

HOST: Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang, Sam Klein-Markman
and Chris Nooney
ENGINEER: David Kwan

State of the Bay