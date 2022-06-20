Tenderloin Center to Close/ Will California Become a Sanctuary for Transgender Youth?/ Oakland Soul

Tonight, we hear about the planned closure of San Francisco’s Tenderloin Center from Sydney Johnson of the San Francisco Examiner.

Then we'll learn about efforts to make California a sanctuary for transgender children and their parents.

Plus, we'll hear about the Oakland Soul, a brand new women’s soccer team coming to the Bay Area.

Guests:

Sydney Johnson , public health reporter, San Francisco Examiner

Scott Wiener , California state senator, representing San Francisco

Dr. Stephen M. Rosenthal , medical director, UCSF Child and Adolescent Gender Center

Oakland Soul

HOST: Grace Won

PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang, Sam Klein-Markman

and Chris Nooney

ENGINEER: David Kwan

