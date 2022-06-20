Tenderloin Center to Close/ Will California Become a Sanctuary for Transgender Youth?/ Oakland Soul
Tonight, we hear about the planned closure of San Francisco’s Tenderloin Center from Sydney Johnson of the San Francisco Examiner.
Then we'll learn about efforts to make California a sanctuary for transgender children and their parents.
Plus, we'll hear about the Oakland Soul, a brand new women’s soccer team coming to the Bay Area.
Guests:
Sydney Johnson, public health reporter, San Francisco Examiner
Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco
Dr. Stephen M. Rosenthal, medical director, UCSF Child and Adolescent Gender Center
HOST: Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang, Sam Klein-Markman
and Chris Nooney
ENGINEER: David Kwan