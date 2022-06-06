Breaking Down the SF Budget / Election Coverage / Green Schoolyards

San Francisco Examiner's Adam Shanks will walk us through Mayor Breed's $13.95 billion proposed budget.

Then we'll look at the key issues and races on Tuesday's ballot and hear about the role of special interest money in shaping this and other elections.

Plus, we'll hear from Robin Mark of the Trust for Public Land about the benefits of converting asphalt schoolyards to green spaces.

GUESTS:

Segment A:

Adam Shanks, staff writer at the San Francisco Examiner

Segment B:

Ben Christopher, reporter for CalMatters covering politics and elections

Mike Ege, City Hall reporter for the San Francisco Standard

Segment C:

Robin Mark, The Trust for Public Land

HOST: Grace Won

PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Anne Harper

ENGINEER: David Kwan

