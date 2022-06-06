© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Breaking Down the SF Budget / Election Coverage / Green Schoolyards

Published June 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM PDT
Vote.jpg

San Francisco Examiner's Adam Shanks will walk us through Mayor Breed's $13.95 billion proposed budget.

Then we'll look at the key issues and races on Tuesday's ballot and hear about the role of special interest money in shaping this and other elections.

Plus, we'll hear from Robin Mark of the Trust for Public Land about the benefits of converting asphalt schoolyards to green spaces.

GUESTS:
Segment A:
Adam Shanks, staff writer at the San Francisco Examiner

Segment B:
Ben Christopher, reporter for CalMatters covering politics and elections
Mike Ege, City Hall reporter for the San Francisco Standard

Segment C:
Robin Mark, The Trust for Public Land

HOST: Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Chris Nooney and Anne Harper
ENGINEER: David Kwan

State of the Bay California PrimarySan Francisco Ballotrecall
Chris Nooney
