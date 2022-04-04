Improving the Tenderloin / Van Ness - Better Now? / "The Forest Feast Road Trip"

Tonight at 6: Muni's Jeff Tumlin on the new Van Ness Rapid Transit Project and more; Efforts to improve the Tenderloin - will they help?; And a discussion with author Erin Gleeson about her new book "The Forest Feast Road Trip."

Guests for the Tenderloin segment:

Christy Shirilla, Director of Community Organizing and Resident Voice for the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, and also a resident of the Tenderloin.

Dr. Lena Miller, Founder and CEO of Urban Alchemy, a local nonprofit focused on The Tenderloin and South of Market.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Syndey Bernier and Chris Nooney