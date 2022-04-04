© 2021 KALW
State of the Bay

Improving the Tenderloin / Van Ness - Better Now? / "The Forest Feast Road Trip"

Published April 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM PDT
Van Ness Rapid Transit

Tonight at 6: Muni's Jeff Tumlin on the new Van Ness Rapid Transit Project and more; Efforts to improve the Tenderloin - will they help?; And a discussion with author Erin Gleeson about her new book "The Forest Feast Road Trip."

Guests for the Tenderloin segment:

Christy Shirilla, Director of Community Organizing and Resident Voice for the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, and also a resident of the Tenderloin.

Dr. Lena Miller, Founder and CEO of Urban Alchemy, a local nonprofit focused on The Tenderloin and South of Market.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Syndey Bernier and Chris Nooney

