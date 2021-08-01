Update on San Francisco Board of Education Recall, Bay Area Olympic Athletes, and the Director of Pray Away
STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics.
THIS WEEK: We’ll be following the Bay Area athletes competing at the Olympics!
PLUS: We’ll get the latest on the San Francisco School Board recall and how schools are preparing for the fall.
AND . . . Host Grace Won interviews the director of PRAY AWAY, a new Netflix documentary about gay conversion therapy.
We are live every Monday night at 6 on KALW - San Francisco (91.7 FM).
Guests:
Jill Tucker, Education Reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle
Vern Glenn, Sportscaster for KPIX 5
Kristine Stolakis, Director of the Netflix documentary, Pray Away
Produced by: Anne Harper
Relevant Links:
https://www.prayawayfilm.com/
Hotlines and Support Services: https://www.prayawayfilm.com/resources