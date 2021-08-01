Update on San Francisco Board of Education Recall, Bay Area Olympic Athletes, and the Director of Pray Away

STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. And we invite you to join the conversation.

THIS WEEK: We’ll be following the Bay Area athletes competing at the Olympics!

PLUS: We’ll get the latest on the San Francisco School Board recall and how schools are preparing for the fall.

AND . . . Host Grace Won interviews the director of PRAY AWAY, a new Netflix documentary about gay conversion therapy.

We are live. And local. Every Monday night at 6. Right here on KALW - San Francisco (91.7 FM).

Guests:

Jill Tucker, Education Reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle

Vern Glenn, Sportscaster for KPIX 5

Kristine Stolakis, Director of the Netflix documentary, Pray Away

Produced by: Anne Harper

Relevant Links:

https://www.prayawayfilm.com/

Hotlines and Support Services: https://www.prayawayfilm.com/resources

