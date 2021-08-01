© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Update on San Francisco Board of Education Recall, Bay Area Olympic Athletes, and the Director of Pray Away

Published August 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM PDT
Katie Ledecky in Tokyo.jpg
#TeamUSA
/
Instagram

STATE OF THE BAY digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. And we invite you to join the conversation.
THIS WEEK: We’ll be following the Bay Area athletes competing at the Olympics!
PLUS: We’ll get the latest on the San Francisco School Board recall and how schools are preparing for the fall.
AND . . . Host Grace Won interviews the director of PRAY AWAY, a new Netflix documentary about gay conversion therapy.
We are live. And local. Every Monday night at 6. Right here on KALW - San Francisco (91.7 FM).

Guests:
Jill Tucker, Education Reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle
Vern Glenn, Sportscaster for KPIX 5
Kristine Stolakis, Director of the Netflix documentary, Pray Away

Produced by: Anne Harper

Relevant Links:
https://www.prayawayfilm.com/
Hotlines and Support Services: https://www.prayawayfilm.com/resources

Tags

State of the BayJill Tucker