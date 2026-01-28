San Francisco Symphony's 'SoundBox: Dream Awake' // Indie film 'Still Life' // Poet Norma Smith

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, the San Francisco Symphony's SoundBox" show is about dreams. Then, a coming-of-age film about a Bay Area teenager trying to balance school, her social life and concern for her dying mother. Then, one of the featured poets from the upcoming "Sights + Sounds" event about love.

Today's show is about love and liminal spaces.

Mike Grittani Violinist Alexi Kenney

Violinist Alexi Kenney is curating the San Francisco Symphony's event called "SoundBox: Dream Awake." If you haven't heard of or been to the symphony's "SoundBox" shows, it's not your typical classical concert. It actually takes place backstage at Davies Symphony Hall.

You can see Alexi perform at "SoundBox: Dream Awake" on February 6 and 7.

Photo Provided by Lauren Shapiro Filmmaker Lauren Shapiro

The indie film "Still Life" takes readers back to teen life in 1999: corded phones, reading profiles of Claire Danes in Seventeen magazine and Y2K hysteria. For main character 15-year-old Dafne, this is around the time of her life when her mother dies from leukemia. "Still Life" is inspired by screenwriter and director Lauren Shapiro's experience. The film was shot in the Bay Area.

"Still Life" is screening at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco on February 7, as part of SF IndieFest.

Norma Smith Poet Norma Smith

During times like these, art reminds us that we're human. Artists remind us that no matter what is going on we still feel and notice something beautiful. We still love.

Thursday, February 12, host Jeneé Darden is hosting a pre-Valentines Day event. It's called "Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor." There will be music and poetry. Norma Smith is one of the artists performing. She's a poet and social researcher. Her book is "Home Remedy."