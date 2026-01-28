© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

San Francisco Symphony's 'SoundBox: Dream Awake' // Indie film 'Still Life' // Poet Norma Smith

By Jeneé Darden
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:06 PM PST
Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, the San Francisco Symphony's SoundBox" show is about dreams. Then, a coming-of-age film about a Bay Area teenager trying to balance school, her social life and concern for her dying mother. Then, one of the featured poets from the upcoming "Sights + Sounds" event about love.

Today's show is about love and liminal spaces.

Violinist Alexi Kenney is curating the San Francisco Symphony's event called "SoundBox: Dream Awake." If you haven't heard of or been to the symphony's "SoundBox" shows, it's not your typical classical concert. It actually takes place backstage at Davies Symphony Hall.

You can see Alexi perform at "SoundBox: Dream Awake" on February 6 and 7.

The indie film "Still Life" takes readers back to teen life in 1999: corded phones, reading profiles of Claire Danes in Seventeen magazine and Y2K hysteria. For main character 15-year-old Dafne, this is around the time of her life when her mother dies from leukemia. "Still Life" is inspired by screenwriter and director Lauren Shapiro's experience. The film was shot in the Bay Area.

"Still Life" is screening at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco on February 7, as part of SF IndieFest.

During times like these, art reminds us that we're human. Artists remind us that no matter what is going on we still feel and notice something beautiful. We still love.

Thursday, February 12, host Jeneé Darden is hosting a pre-Valentines Day event. It's called "Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor." There will be music and poetry. Norma Smith is one of the artists performing. She's a poet and social researcher. Her book is "Home Remedy."

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
