Sights + Sounds Picks: Creepy Tales

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with “Sights + Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. We’re celebrating Halloween early tonight with an event that you don’t want to miss. It’s called “Creepy Tales,” and it features a lineup of great storytellers and artists who are going to bring the chills and thrills. The fun and fright is tonight, Thursday, October 23 at KALW’s Downtown San Francisco spot. The show starts at 7pm.

M. M. Olivas

She is a trans Chicana horror writer. Her novel “Sundown in San Ojuela” is about Aztec Vampires in Southern California. She was the first performer on Porfirio’s wishlist to perform at our event

James Cagney

Poet James Cangey was on top of Jenee’s wishlist. He shoots fire out of his pen! He’s an Oakland PEN Award winner and his latest book is “Ghetto Koans.”

Smuiko Saulson and Thaddeus Howze

Sumiko read erotic horror at our Valentine’s Day event last year. Sumiko is a two-time Bram Stoker Award Finalist for Horror Poetry and a major advocate for Black women horror writers. Thaddeus Howze is an award-winning author and podcaster. He says he writes from the haunted edges of Hayward, California. You can buy books by Thaddeus, Sumiko and the other writers tonight because Medicine for Nightmares will be selling books.

The Fists of Improv

They are a diverse troupe of queer artists. They’re definitely edgy.

Hana Bana

She’ll be performing some scary stories from Sudan folklore. Hana has a storytelling podcast for kids called “Folktales from Sudan.” But the stories she’ll be telling are super creepy.

“Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales” is happening tonight at 220 Montgomery in Downtown San Francisco. Show starts at 7pm.