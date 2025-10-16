Sights + Sounds Picks: Kristin Tièche

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Porfirio Rangel is filling in for Jenee Darden. He speaks with filmmaker Kristin Tièche. She is the director and producer of “The Invisible Mammal.” The documentary tells a story of female scientists trying to save little brown bats from extinction. Watch the screening at the Roxie Theater on October 26.

“Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989”

Roxie Theater

October 19

This film shows footage of Israel and Palestine as covered by Swedish media from 1958 to 1989. According to the event’s website, the movie “tells the story of the rise of the Israeli state and the Palestinian struggle for self-determination – as seen by Swedish media.” The documentary includes interviews with major political and military figures, news stories and children’s programming.

Neko Case

The Masonic

November 11

Neko is a singer who is known for her strong voice and mixing indie rock and country sound. Her album “Neon Grey Midnight Green” is inspired by the loss of people close to her. Instead of wallowing, Neko celebrates their lives in this album

“BOUNCE: How the Valkyries Changed the Bay”

KALW’s Downtown venue at 220 Montgomery St.

October 21

KALW has been covering the Golden State Valkyries’ first season on the podcast “BOUNCE.” It examines the history and impact of Bay Area women’s basketball. KALW is hosting a live discussion about how the team is changing the Bay Area. “BOUNCE” host Erin Lim and executive producer Ben Trefny are hosting the event. Also, Audio Academy alum and journalist Kristal Raheem will weigh in on the discussion.

