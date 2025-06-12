© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Ricardo Tavarez

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published June 12, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
Educator Ricardo Tavarez
Pochino Press
Educator Ricardo Tavarez

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with educator Ricardo Tavarez. He’s one of the organizers of The San Francisco International Flor Y Canto Literary Festival. “Flor y canto” is Spanish for “flower and song.” The festival celebrates the Mission District’s literary culture. Catch it June 20 to 22.

Poetry Center San Jose
This non-profit has been around since 1978. They have events such as open mics, poetry workshops and readings. Some of their events are over Zoom if you can’t make it in-person. Next Saturday, June 21, they’re hosting a creative workshop by former Santa Clara County Poet Laureate David Perez. It’s free.

Mission Arts & Performance Project (MAPP)
San Francisco
1st Saturday of the month, every two months
This is a series of art events that happen at places such as cafes, bars and taquerias throughout the Mission District. You can enjoy live music, film screenings, spoken word and so much more. According to their website, MAPP is dedicated to protecting and building the culture, community and history of the Mission.

LakeFest Oakland
June 21
This festival celebrates the rich culture that makes Oakland amazing. They’ll have local vendors, food and live music. LakeFest began in 2018, out of folks missing the beloved “Festival at the Lake” that happened in the 1980s and ‘90s.

The San Francisco International Flor Y Canto Literary Festival is happening from June 20-22.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
