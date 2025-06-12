Sights + Sounds Picks: Ricardo Tavarez

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with educator Ricardo Tavarez. He’s one of the organizers of The San Francisco International Flor Y Canto Literary Festival. “Flor y canto” is Spanish for “flower and song.” The festival celebrates the Mission District’s literary culture. Catch it June 20 to 22.

Poetry Center San Jose

This non-profit has been around since 1978. They have events such as open mics, poetry workshops and readings. Some of their events are over Zoom if you can’t make it in-person. Next Saturday , June 21, they’re hosting a creative workshop by former Santa Clara County Poet Laureate David Perez. It’s free.

Mission Arts & Performance Project (MAPP)

San Francisco

1st Saturday of the month, every two months

This is a series of art events that happen at places such as cafes, bars and taquerias throughout the Mission District. You can enjoy live music, film screenings, spoken word and so much more. According to their website, MAPP is dedicated to protecting and building the culture, community and history of the Mission.

LakeFest Oakland

June 21

This festival celebrates the rich culture that makes Oakland amazing. They’ll have local vendors, food and live music. LakeFest began in 2018, out of folks missing the beloved “Festival at the Lake” that happened in the 1980s and ‘90s.

