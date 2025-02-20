Sights and Sounds: James Aaron Oh

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor James Aaron Oh. He’s performing in the production “Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play.” It’s about a Japanese American teenager who struggles with her cultural identity and learns her grandfather was a scientist who helped create MSG. The play is based on a true story. You can see it at the San Francisco Playhouse until March 8.

“ Woodchopper’s Ball ”

Verdi Club

Every Tuesday

It’s a weekly event filled with swing dancing and live music. If you don’t know how to swing dance they offer classes for beginners. Traditionally in swing dancing, the male takes the lead. But here the roles are non-gender specific.

KOHO Creative Hub

Japantown

They have events like open mics, film screenings, concerts, and so much more! KOHO’s mission is for Japanese Americans to share and reconnect with their culture.

“ Cuckoo Edible Magic ”

Magic Theatre

It’s currently running until March 8

This story follows two best friends who notice the Bay Area’s skies look like an anime sky. At first they think they’re tripping from an edible they took. But then they realize they have to save the Bay from villains like an evil rice cooker and some BART contortionists. They ask their family to help them out.

