Season 4, Ep. 9 - Finding Home

Getting out of prison is often called 'going home.' But when people have been away from it for so long, the idea of home can be complicated. In this episode, host Greg Eskridge shares three stories from Uncuffed producers about finding a sense of family, community, and shelter in unexpected places — everywhere from a treehouse to a car wreck in a canal.

Check out Thanh Tran’s documentary at https://findingma.com and listen to his music on Spotify or Instagram.

Take the Uncuffed Listener survey at www.uncuffed.org/survey, and support the program at uncuffed.org/donate

Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.

Follow us @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook

Transcripts are available within a week of the episode coming out at www.kalw.org/podcast/uncuffed

