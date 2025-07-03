© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Season 4, Ep. 9 - Finding Home

By Greg Eskridge,
Anthony IvyAnthony GomezMatt Sheppard Thanh Tran
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:31 AM PDT
Greg's sister made a sign for his homecoming from prison last year.
Uncuffed / KALW
Greg's sister made a sign for his homecoming from prison in July 2024.

Getting out of prison is often called 'going home.' But when people have been away from it for so long, the idea of home can be complicated. In this episode, host Greg Eskridge shares three stories from Uncuffed producers about finding a sense of family, community, and shelter in unexpected places — everywhere from a treehouse to a car wreck in a canal.

Check out Thanh Tran’s documentary at https://findingma.com and listen to his music on Spotify or Instagram.

Greg Eskridge
Greg Eskridge is a founding member of the Uncuffed radio program and podcast. For over a decade in San Quentin, Greg fostered an atmosphere of professionalism and dedication which led to the program producing great content and winning numerous awards. On July 23, 2024, Greg was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. He was welcomed by family, friends, and both current and former members of the KALW team. A few months later, Greg began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first Leadership Fellow, preparing him for leadership roles in the program. Greg looks forward to continuing to elevate the voices of system-impacted individuals.
Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy, originally from North Stockton, California, is a dedicated producer for the Uncuffed Outside Team and a member of KALW's Audio Academy Training program. Recently released after serving a 13-year prison sentence, Anthony demonstrated resilience and talent by producing numerous impactful stories from within the prison walls. One of his recent episodes, “Hole in the Heart,” received a national award from the Public Media Journalism Association and was broadcast nationwide on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The episode was also featured on Snap Judgment. Since his release, Anthony has been steadfastly pursuing success, bringing unique and powerful perspectives from the other side of incarceration.
Anthony Gomez
Anthony Gomez is a film producer with Forward This Productions at San Quentin. He is passionate about storytelling and sees Uncuffed as another avenue to grow and develop in. Anthony hopes to have an impact on the false narratives surrounding people that are incarcerated. He's been incarcerated since the age of 18 and knows the transformation people can have when given opportunity and empowerment.
Matt Sheppard
Matt Sheppard is a screenwriter and comedian. He is a certified GOGI coach and lead facilitator for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project). He is the co-founder of Trendsetters, a self-help group aimed to change the culture of prisons. Matt is also an international best selling author for his contribution to Journeys to Success Vol. 7, and he teaches the success principles of Napoleon Hill. He currently writes, directs, and edits for San Quentin Television.
Thanh Tran
Thanh Tran is a media-maker and journalist, raised in South Sacramento. Thanh left San Quentin in 2022, is a Senior Policy and Communications Fellow with the Ella Baker Center, and an Advisory Board member for Uncuffed.
