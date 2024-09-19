© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Whitney Anne Adams

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:44 AM PDT
Costume designer Whitney Anne Adams
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Costume designer Whitney Anne Adams

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with costume designer Whitney Anne Adams. She created costumes for the Hulu film “The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.” The styles reflect eras from the 1950s to the 90s in Midwestern America.

Rheem Theater
Moraga
The movie theater was built in 1957 and it originally only had one screen. Over the years it has been through some changes. Now it’s a small multiplex with electric reclining seats. Legendary artists have performed here like the late Johnny Cash. The theater’s exterior has a cool green and yellow neon marquee. Lots of history here.

“Movie Sites Tour”
San Francisco
This three-hour tour features over 50 movie clips and matches their locations as you pass by them. Guests will see the house where Robin Williams’ family lived in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the high school from “The Princess Diaries,” and so much more!

The Magic Theatre
San Francisco
The company started in 1967 and it’s become a place for creating new American plays. Great actors who have performed at the theatre include Danny Glover, Sean Penn, and Ed Harris. Their current production is called “The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body.” It’s a love letter to Black women that celebrates their joys and resilience. It’s running now until October 6. Whitney used to intern here.

See Whitney’s costume designs in the film “The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.” You can stream it now on Hulu.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel