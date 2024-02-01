Sights and Sounds: Carl Winters

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Carl Winters aka “The Kalimba King.” He’s performing his kalimba tomorrow at the Brookfield Library in Oakland. A kalimba is an African instrument made up of a small, wooden box and metal piano keys.

Sheba Piano Lounge

San Francisco

It’s an Ethiopian restaurant where diners also enjoy live jazz music. Their menu offers dishes such as pomegranate meatballs and rosemary sea bass. One of their most popular items are sirloin sambusas, which are pastries filled with spiced beef.

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Agin): A Memoir”

Sly Stone

Sly is the front man for the iconic funk band Sly and the Family Stone. They released hits such as “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People” during the 1960s and 70s. In his memoir, Sly writes about his early days as a San Francisco radio DJ, the music scene when he was rising, and his struggles with drug addiction.

Lake Merced

San Francisco

It’s a popular nature spot for runners and cyclists. People can also enjoy fishing, rowing, or playing golf. Migrating birds come to Lake Merced for its freshwater ecosystem.

Here is where Carl is playing in February:

February 6, 6:00PM, San Leandro Public Library, San Leandro, CA

February 10, 11:00AM, Anza Branch Library, San Francisco, CA

February 10, 1:30PM, Marina Branch Library, San Francisco, CA

February 10, 4:00PM, Visitacion Valley Branch Library, San Francisco, CA

February 17, 12 Noon, Main Library, South San Francisco, CA

February 17, 2:00PM, Grand Library, South San Francisco, CA

February 18, 11:00AM, Wright Chapel AME Church, San Francisco, CA

February 24, 11:00AM, City Hall Rotunda, Daly City, CA

February 28, 2:00PM, Elmhurst Branch Library, Oakland, CA