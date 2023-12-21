Sights and Sounds: Jenee's & Porfirio's Holiday picks

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights and Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. Together, they share suggestions to do over the holidays.

Picaro’s

San Francisco

The Spanish restaurant has been around for over 40 years. They’re known for their tapas, paellas, and sangrias. This is one of Porfirio’s favorite spots in the Mission.

“The Color Purple”

The new-musical film stars Fantasia Barrino and H.E.R. from Vallejo. The movie doesn’t come out till Christmas Day, but host Jenee Darden attended an early screening.

SIPS Global Teas

Downtown Alameda Marketplace

They specialize in teas from Africa, Asia, and South America.

“Disney’s The Lion King”

The Orpheum Theatre

Currently running until December 30

It’s based on the beloved animated film. Porfirio recently saw the musical for the first time.

Happy holidays from the “Sights and Sounds” team!