Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Jenee's & Porfirio's Holiday picks

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
Porfirio Rangel and Jenee Darden in front of Oakland's Grand Lake Theater for the "Wakanda Forever " premiere
photo provided by Porfirio Rangel
"Sights and Sounds" team (l-r) producer Porfirio Rangel and host Jenee Darden at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland for a premiere screening of "Wakanda Forever."

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights and Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel. Together, they share suggestions to do over the holidays.

Picaro’s
San Francisco
The Spanish restaurant has been around for over 40 years. They’re known for their tapas, paellas, and sangrias. This is one of Porfirio’s favorite spots in the Mission.

“The Color Purple”
The new-musical film stars Fantasia Barrino and H.E.R. from Vallejo. The movie doesn’t come out till Christmas Day, but host Jenee Darden attended an early screening.

SIPS Global Teas
Downtown Alameda Marketplace
They specialize in teas from Africa, Asia, and South America.

“Disney’s The Lion King”
The Orpheum Theatre
Currently running until December 30
It’s based on the beloved animated film. Porfirio recently saw the musical for the first time.

Happy holidays from the “Sights and Sounds” team!

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
