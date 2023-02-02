Sights and Sounds: Jennifer Lewis

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Jennifer Lewis. She’s the editor of Red Light Lit. Her new collection of short shorties, The New Low, is available now.

Sarah Bethe Nelson

Little Hill Lounge

Thursday February 2nd

Sarah’s music is a blend of indie pop and folk sounds. Her voice is soft and calm with mellow rock rhythms backing her up. Her latest album, Mental Picture, was recorded during the pandemic in her living room. It’s about getting through hard times with people and how their stories become intertwined. The opening acts are Tony Jay and Graham Norwood. Graham has been on KALW before.

Brontez Purnell

Thee Stork Club

Friday February 24th

This is the record release party for his new single. Brontez has been a part of the punk scene for 25 years. He grew up in Alabama and moved to the Bay Area in the 2000s. His sound is a mix of rock, soul, and garage music. Brontez’s love of music is in his DNA. His family has been playing the Blues for three generations. Liz Lubin, Zero Charisma, and Edge Ra are the opening acts.

“Happy Endings”

The Makeout Room

Every 2nd Tuesday of the month

It’s a reading event where five local writers, poets, or comedians share their work that relates to the month’s theme. It is a way to spread positive energy. The themes are totally random. In the past they’ve been about bad beginnings, sleepless nights, and even frogs!

Check out Jennifer Lewis’ new book, The New Low, available now from Nomadic Press.