Sights and Sounds: Lady Camden

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with drag performer Lady Camden. She’s a contestant on the 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy”

Legion of Honor

April 16th to September 5th

Guo Pei is known as China’s first couturier. The exhibit features more than 80 fashion designs that have been on the Beijing and Paris runways. Guo Pei creates fantasy influenced from China’s imperial past, European architecture, and the botanical world. It also reveals the trajectory of her career as China emerged as a leader in fashion in the early 21st century.

Love, Smuin

Cowell Theater

Selected dates February 4th to 13th

This is the first dance series of the year for the Smuin Ballet company. It includes three performances: You Are Here, Dear Miss Cline, and Been Through Diamonds. Each ballet gives life, humanity, and creativity on stage.

Reparations

Oasis

February 11th

This drag show spotlights the beauty, talent, and creativity of Black performers. What a way to start and celebrate Black History Month. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 contestant Kerri Colby is headlining the event. Free tickets are available for Black attendees who are trans and/or disabled.