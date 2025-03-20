MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Part 01)
Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”
That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History
On today’s show:
- The Prologue: Host Eric Marcus welcomes listeners to MGH’s “Nazi Era” series by going back in time to 1980 and a darkened Broadway theater where his interest in LGBTQ Holocaust history was kindled.
- An interview with the creator of the series, Eric Marcus
- In the first of two introductory episodes, we hear how the walls closed in on LGBTQ people after Hitler came to power through the recorded and written memories of multiple queer people who witnessed or fell victim to the Nazis’ persecution.