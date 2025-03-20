© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Part 01)

By David Boyer
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:42 PM PDT

Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”

That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History

On today’s show:

  • The Prologue: Host Eric Marcus welcomes listeners to MGH’s “Nazi Era” series by going back in time to 1980 and a darkened Broadway theater where his interest in LGBTQ Holocaust history was kindled.
  • An interview with the creator of the series, Eric Marcus
  • In the first of two introductory episodes, we hear how the walls closed in on LGBTQ people after Hitler came to power through the recorded and written memories of multiple queer people who witnessed or fell victim to the Nazis’ persecution.
Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQArts & Entertainment
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer