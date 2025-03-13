© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

BAY AGENDA: Envisioning Trans Futures (and Present)

By David Boyer
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT

As the new administration attempts to erase trans people from public life, including from school sports, the Queer Power Hour wants to spend some time envisioning trans futures.

On today’s show:

  • An in-person conversation about this moment in trans history and how organizations and individuals are responding to government hostility.

    KALW’s Hanisha Harjani moderated the conversation with panelists Dr. Julia Serano, Dr. JL Odom, Henry Carnell. It was recorded live at KALW’s event space in downtown San Francisco as part of our Bay Agenda series

  • Christopher Beale from Stereotypes introduces us to Nyla Rose, a Black Native trans professional wrestler and the first trans World Champion.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
