BAY AGENDA: Envisioning Trans Futures (and Present)
As the new administration attempts to erase trans people from public life, including from school sports, the Queer Power Hour wants to spend some time envisioning trans futures.
On today’s show:
An in-person conversation about this moment in trans history and how organizations and individuals are responding to government hostility.
KALW’s Hanisha Harjani moderated the conversation with panelists Dr. Julia Serano, Dr. JL Odom, Henry Carnell. It was recorded live at KALW’s event space in downtown San Francisco as part of our Bay Agenda series
- Christopher Beale from Stereotypes introduces us to Nyla Rose, a Black Native trans professional wrestler and the first trans World Champion.