RESURRECTION: Anthony Fauci's mistakes in the early years of HIV/AIDS

Dane Stewart was born in the early 1990s and as he learned more about the history of AIDS and HIV, he was shocked by how little he and his compatriots knew about one of the defining eras of LGBTQ+ History. He became obsessed with learning everything he could.

We have been airing. episodes from Season 02 of his podcast Resurrection. The entire season focuses on the early heroes — and villains — of the AIDS epidemic.

This final episode is about the role of Anthony Fauci, in the fight against AIDS. Yes, the same Anthony Fauci who was a leading figure in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in the 1980s, he was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

