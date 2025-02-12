RESURRECTION: Reagan's AIDS Crisis (Part 02)

Dane Stewart was born in the early 1990s and as he learned more about the history of AIDS and HIV, he was shocked by how little he and his compatriots knew about one of the defining eras of LGBTQ+ History. He became obsessed with learning everything he could.

We are airing four episodes from Season 02 of his podcast Resurrection. The entire season focuses on the early heroes — and villains — of the AIDS epidemic.

This is the second of two episodes about President Ronald Reagan’s inaction in the face of HIV/AIDS crisis. This episode focuses on his second term in office. You can listen to the first part here.

Or binge the entire Resurrection podcast now, including Season 01.