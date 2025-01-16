TRANS RIGHTS during a new Trump administration
This show was produced just days before the Presidential Inauguration Day on January 20th, 2025. Understandably, many trans people and their allies are bracing for what a second Trump term could mean for them. After all, he built his re-election on transphobic rhetoric and spent over 200 million dollars on anti-trans campaign ads…
In this hour:
- KALW reporter Hanisha Harjani visits Ohio during "Trans Day of Remembrance" this past November and asks people how they were getting ready for the next four years.
- WHYY’s Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg sits down with Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride to reflect on her political journey and the challenges she faces as the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.
- The Daily’s Michael Barbaro talks to The New York Times’s Adam Liptak about the pending case before the Supreme Court on the rights of transgender children that could help uphold or dismantle dozens of laws across the country.
- Plus the wickedness of Anita Bryant from Christopher Beale and Stereotypes.