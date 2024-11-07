MUCH-NEEDED LAUGHS with Comedian Robin Tyler
We figured you’d appreciate a few laughs and a couple of tunes.
So, with the permission of the GLBT Historical Society, we are sharing an episode of The Gay Life, a public affairs radio show created by trailblazing Bay Area journalist Randy Alfred. It aired on KSAN during the 1970s and 1980s.
This show includes:
- A comedy routine from Robin Tyler, who was the first openly gay person to release a comedy album and the first lesbian or gay comic to come out on national television in the United States.
- Two songs from folksinger Meg Christian, who was featured on an early episode of Queer Power Hour. Meg, a founder of Olivia Records, helped ignite the women’s music movement of the 1970s.This episode originally aired in 1980.