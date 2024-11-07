© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

MUCH-NEEDED LAUGHS with Comedian Robin Tyler

By David Boyer
Published November 7, 2024 at 11:34 AM PST

We figured you’d appreciate a few laughs and a couple of tunes.

So, with the permission of the GLBT Historical Society, we are sharing an episode of The Gay Life, a public affairs radio show created by trailblazing Bay Area journalist Randy Alfred. It aired on KSAN during the 1970s and 1980s.

This show includes:

  • A comedy routine from Robin Tyler, who was the first openly gay person to release a comedy album and the first lesbian or gay comic to come out on national television in the United States.
  • Two songs from folksinger Meg Christian, who was featured on an early episode of Queer Power Hour. Meg, a founder of Olivia Records, helped ignite the women’s music movement of the 1970s.This episode originally aired in 1980.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
