The 1970s: Coming of Age with Making Gay History

This week, KALW is proud to be the only public radio station in the country to broadcast “Coming of Age During the 1970s” from Eric Marcus and Making Gay History.

This new, limited series focuses on the decade between Stonewall and the onset of the AIDS crisis.

Over the course of six-episodes, Eric explores the big breakthroughs of the gay liberation movement and the backlash that followed — all against the backdrop of his own coming out as a gay teen in the 1970s.

This episode also includes a conversation between Out in the Bay's Christopher Beale and Scrumbly Koldewyn from the Cockettes, the legendary drag troupe that took San Francisco by storm in the early 1970s.