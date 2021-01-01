q from the CBC

Monday through Thursday at 6:00pm

"q" is a lively arts, culture and entertainment magazine. It's a smart and surprising tour through personalities and cultural issues that matter. "q" covers pop culture and high arts with forays into the most provocative and compelling cultural trends. With wide-ranging guests — Bonnie Raitt, Matthew McConaughey, k.d. lang and more — the program explores such provocative topics as the branding of politicians or whether "cougar" should be embraced or discarded by older women. "q" presents big names, big ideas and those paving the way in the cultural community. "q" — a cultural intervention!